HIT: Kangana Ranaut, picked a bright red gown from Dolce and Gabbana to attend Karan Johar’s new show, India’s Next Superstar, and needless to say, she totally owned it. Featuring a plunging neckline, the attire was adorned with floral patterned mirror embellishments on the shoulder and bodice. A round of applause for Ami Patel, who curated the look. We think it was clever on Patel’s part to give accessories a complete miss otherwise it may have looked garish. We couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo as well. Make-up artist Loveleen Ramchandani rounded off her look with minimal make-up, a little blush, nude lips and a matching shiny eye shadow, whereas, hairstylist Divya Naik styled her into soft wavy curls. (Source: shnoy09/Instagram)