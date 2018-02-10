2 / 16

HIT: Aishwarya Rai Bachhcan attended an event in Sydney wearing a beautiful black gown. The silk off-shoulder ensemble, from Gauri & Nainika’s Bridal Couture 2018, was an offbeat take on the usual bridal couture pastel hues. Embellished with handwoven lacework and handmade 3D magnolia flowers, the dress’ bodice had a corset vibe to it. Though there is no denying that that black number was a gorgeous piece, the mermaid skirt and the bodycon dress that ended just below the derrière, failed to give the former Miss World as flattering a silhouette as we’re used to. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her look was kept simple with soft curls for her hair and just simple diamond studs on the ears. But what really makes the look work for us is her make-up — with her signature dark red lips, deep kohl-rimmed eyes with glittery kajal at the base. Ghavri opted for a glam dewy make-up to complement the dramatic dress. (Source: tanghavri/ Instagram)