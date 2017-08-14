Dancing Queens, India’s first transgender dance troupe, perform in Mumbai

The transgender community in India has long been struggling to find a voice and place in society, where they're not shunned or treated with disrespect, but are accepted and get equal opportunities to not only exist, but also move ahead in life. This fight has gotten more intense with years, and 2017 has seen the first trans woman beauty pageant in the country - a move that is being acknowledged as a hugely positive step in the direction of transgender inclusivity. One of the activist groups that has a pioneer of sorts is Dancing Queens, India's first transgender dance troupe. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai-based Dancing Queens performed a fusion dance on Sunday evening at Ravindra Natya mandir, Prabhadevi. The group is a professional dance troupe led by popular trans-activist Abhina Ahir, who has been performing for over 14 years. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The fusion dance performance on Sunday included traditional Maharashtrian Lavni, cinematic performances and several other dance forms. The item was choreographed with the aimed to highlight and spread awareness around the struggles of the transgender community, while making a point of demanding equal rights for the community. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Dancing Queens consists of 20-25 members, who have been promoting the welfare of transgenders through various events. Over the years, the troupe has grown manifold and now even has members from outside the transgender community, who actively participates in the performances. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

This performance was a fundraiser event for supporting the Trans Welfare Equity and Empowerment Trust (TWEET) foundation, which works towards the upliftment of LGBTQI community. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

India is one of the very few countries in the world that have recognised transgender as the third gender. In India, their blessings is regarded as a boon for any important event in one's life from birth to marriage. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)