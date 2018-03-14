1 / 10

Are you a foodie? While many appreciate good food, there are only a few who know how to give it an artistic twist. Creating astounding art pieces from food, more than 300 chefs from all over India presented their culinary excellence at Culinary Art India in New Delhi. The five day event included Three Course Set Dinner Menu, Chocolate Mania, Artistic Pastry Showpiece, Fruit & Vegetable Carving, Three Tier Wedding Cake, Artistic Bakery Showpiece and a lot more. Here's a glimpse of the chocolate carvings created by the chefs.



A mermaid made of chocolate! Isn't it beautiful? The carving created by Chef Avinash is totally edible. (Source: Express Photo by Jyotsna Basotia)