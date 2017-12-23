1 / 11

With just a few days left for Christmas, people all across the world are busy gearing up for the big day. Being a major festival, the Christmas day is a public holiday in many countries, even those where the population is not majorly Christian. From making lavish meals and buying gifts for loved ones to decorating homes, people indulge in fun activities. Let's take a look at how people around the world are preparing for the big day. Check out the pictures here. (Source: AP/Reuters/PTI)