Christmas 2016: Lights, trees, fun! The preparations begin

People across the world are absolutely excited as they have already begun preparing for the festive season. It is December and Christmas bells have begun ringing already. People have already started to decorate their Christmas trees, and apart from the chills, carols are in the air too! Click through to see more pictures of people celebrating Christmas across the world.



Mumbai: School children enjoy Christmas at a store in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

A German police officer stands next to a merry-go-round in the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on Dec 20, one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin killing several people. (Source: AP)

Concrete barriers are being moved to enlarge the security perimeter near the Christmas market in Amsterdam, Netherlands, following the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. (Source: AP)

People are silhouetted against a giant light sculpture at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, as part of celebrations in the lead up to Christmas. (Source: AP)

People stroll through the Christmas Market in Strasbourg, eastern France. (Source: AP)

The St. George Monument is decorated with illuminations resembling a Christmas tree set up for New Year celebrations in Freedom Square in Tbilisi. (Source: AP)

People stand in front of candles close to a Christmas market beside the memorial church in Berlin, Germany. (Source: AP)

People walk over the Christmas market near the city hall in Berlin. (Source: AP)

People cross the illuminated Gedimino avenue in Vilnius, Lithuania. Over 80 percent of Lithuanians are Christians who will celebrate the festival of Christmas on Dec 25. The 5 percent who are Russian Orthodox Christians will celebrate Christmas on Jan 7, 2017, in accordance with the old Julian calendar. (Source: AP)

Visitors take a selfie in front of the illuminated Christmas tree at Cathedral square in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Source: AP)

Pakistani Christians participate in a peace rally in connection with a Christmas celebration, in Karachi, Pakistan. Although Pakistani Christians are in the minority, Christmas is a national holiday and is observed across the country as an occasion to celebrate. (Source: AP)

Pakistani Christians wear Santa Claus caps while participating in a peace rally in connection with a Christmas celebration, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Source: AP)

Traffic police officer Marco Chira, dressed in a Santa Claus costume, performs tricks on his moving motorcycle outside the government palace in downtown Lima, Peru. An annual holiday ritual, the capital's traffic cops dress as Santa and his helpers. (Source: AP)

A Bengal tiger cub named "Tiger Duterte" is bottle fed during their annual "Animal Christmas Party" at the Malabon Zoo in Malabon, north of Manila, Philippines. (Source: AP)

Patna: School children dress up as Santa Claus during a fancy dress competition ahead of Christmas in Patna. (Source: PTI)

People holding candles commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack in Berlin, at the Christmas market in Zurich, Switzerland. (Source: AP)

Christmas illuminations decorate a Christmas market at the Plaza Mayor, or main square, in Madrid, Spain. (Source: AP)

In picture: a diver in a Santa Claus costume waves to children after feeding fish as part of the upcoming Christmas celebrations at Aquaria KLCC underwater park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Source: AP)

A diver in a Santa Claus costume feeds fish as part of the upcoming Christmas celebrations at Aquaria KLCC underwater park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Source: AP)

A diver in a Santa Claus poses while feeding fish as part of the upcoming Christmas celebrations at Aquaria KLCC underwater park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Source: AP)

A diver in a Santa Claus costume feeds fish as part of the upcoming Christmas celebrations at Aquaria KLCC underwater park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Source: AP)

The world over, preparations have begun for Christmas celebrations, from finishing off ornaments to putting up the tress and dressing up. (Source: AP)

The Christmas tree stands lit after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City, US. (Source: Reuters)

South Korean children wearing Santa Claus outfits pose for photos in front of a huge Christmas tree after a ceremony by the Salvation Army to prepare charity pots for a year-end fundraising campaign for the underprivileged near the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, on December 1, 2016. (Source: AP)

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, an artisan paints Christmas decorations in the Christmas decorations museum in Klin, about 85km northwest of Moscow. (Source: AP)

Visitors take a selfie with a Christmas installation inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong, on December 1, 2016. (Source: AP)

Women take a selfie near a light installation outside an office building decorated for the Christmas season in Beijing, on December 1, 2016. Although Christmas is not traditionally celebrated in China, some office buildings and shopping malls welcome the festival with colourful decorations. (Source: AP)

A Christmas tree installation is on display in Central, the main business district of Hong Kong, on December 1, 2016. (Source: AP)

Coloured lights are seen on a fountain at the Concorde Place, near the giant Ferris wheel as part of illuminations for the Christmas holiday season in Paris, France. Photo taken with slow shutter speed. (Source: REUTERS)

A woman takes a selfie with a Christmas installation inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, on December 1, 2016. (Source: Reuters)

Employees and visitors view a Christmas tree, by Iranian born artist Shirazeh Houshiary as part of the Festive Commission at the entrance to the Tate Britain gallery in London Britain, on December 1, 2016. (Source: Reuters)