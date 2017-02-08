Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay pre-wedding celebrations and what they wore

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay is all set to marry on Februaury 9. The dream destination wedding in Udaipur is underway and the photos shared by them are adorable. The pre-wedding celebrations kickstarted on February 7. Here's a look at the how the couple is celebrating with their loved ones and who wore what. Take a look!



While Sahay was seen in a mauve lehenga with silver embellishments, Mukesh picked a black suit which he paired with a grey waistcoat, mauve shirt and a solid blue tie.

On reaching Udapiur, the dream destination for the wedding, Neil Nitin Mukesh was seen in a black suit which he paired with a crisp white shirt and smart sunnies.

Rukmini Shahy, the bride-to-be is seen arriving in Udaipur in a green ethnic wear.

Here, the couple is seen matching their outfits. They chose the colour of love.

As far as the wedding dress of the groom is concerned, he is expected to be seen in a traditional rajwaada look created by Sarath Krishnan.

For Rukmini Sahay, it is the traditional thread-work lehenga with elements like stones and resham for the wedding day.

This year has seen a spate of celebrity weddings, starting with southern belle Asin marrying Micromax founder Rahul Sharma, and the most recent Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh big fat Indian wedding. And when you think weddings, the usual question after the merriment of finding out someone's getting married is: What will the bride be wearing? Make that a celebrity wedding, and the curiosity to know the tiniest detail about the wedding trousseau is all the more urgent. Which is why it bodes well, in today's day of social media connect, that our stars and the weddings are so accessible online. Not only that, the series of events that lead up to the D-Day - Sangeet, Mehendi and now pre-wedding shoots - give us a glimpse into what only feel like fairytale weddings — and 2016 has already had its fare share. Here's looking at this year's most stunning celebrity brides and what they wore.

HAZEL KEECH: In what can be said to be the biggest cricket wedding of the year, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech just got married and we can't stop talking about it. In fact, the big, fat, Indian, Punjabi multi-ceremony, multi-destination wedding has us hooked. At the gurudwara wedding on November 30, the couple looked respendent in matching marsala shades by JJ Valaya. Hazel Keech looked nothing less than a vision to behold in the intricately designed brocade wedding wear. (Source: Instagram)

We love how the bride kept her make-up minimum with just a touch of dewy sheen on her face and perfect black smokey eyes while the groom exuded class, complete with a turban. If you ask us, she actually looked like royalty and he like a king! (Source: File photo)

For their Sangeet ceremony, Keech looked beautiful in a white lehenga with a golden border and a jacket with heavy gold embroidery. She looked stunning as she paired it with a Polki mathapatti and peacock chandbalis. Singh had on a black JJ Valaya sherwani to match his bride. (Source: File Photo)

For the mehendi ceremony, Keech looked beautiful as she waltzed in a yellow outfit with intricate silver-thread work on the bustier, which she paired with a Mashrabiya mathapatti by Astha Jagwani. (Source: File Photo)

LISA HAYDON: Actor Lisa Haydon tied the knot with beau Dino Lalvani at this dream beach wedding ceremony on October 29, 2016. Haydon wore a beautiful bell-shaped wedding gown with semi-sweetheart neckline and a lacy one-shoulder strap. The cascading long veil gave a very ethereal look to the bride and she kept the tiara simple, with her wavy curls falling beautifully on her shoulder. Lalvani wore a complementary white suit, the open-buttoned shirt giving him a casual look, well-suited for a beach wedding. (Source: Mallika Haydon, Malini Ramani/Instagram)

DIVYANKA TRIPATHI: TV actress Divyanka Tripathi just tied the knot with fellow TV star Vivek Dahiya in a beautiful ceremony in Bhopal. Leading up to the big day were a haldi and mehendi function, a sangeet and a pre-wedding shoot as well. Much like Bipasha Basu earlier in the year, Tripathi too opted for a white wedding look for her pre-wedding shoot. The ballgown dress with a tulle skirt and a V neckline gave the actress a very fairy-tale princess-like look, which was accentuated by the curly locks. Dahiya looked every bit a Prince Charming in his blue suit with a touch of casual having kept his shirt partly open at the top. (Source: Instagram)

For the traditional haldi ceremony. Tripathi chose a beautiful yellow lehenga, with large embroidered kalkis, and a cute puffed-sleeved blouse. (Source: Instagram)

For the mehendi ceremony, the actress changed into a pretty pink lehenga, and she let her stunning mehendi do the talking! (Source: Instagram)

For the sangeet ceremony, Tripathi was dressed in a gold-and-blue lehenga, with an interesting choli that had an extended gold overlay that gave the whole ensemble a very rich look. The netted neck with the zari neckline acted as a necklace, which she paired with statement earrings. (Source: Instagram)

For the wedding, Tripathi was dressed in a resplendent red-and-gold lehenga by Kalki Fashion, and wore heavy gold jewellery. (Source: Instagram)

Only days before the wedding, the photograph of Tripathi's wedding gear was posted by the designer online. But the dress that was discussed was definitely different from the one she wore on the D-Day, and we're not complaining. The rich deep red of the lehenga really comes out with bold floral block embroidery and a classic neckline in the choli. The heavy gold and red dhupatta added that extra flair.(Source: Instagram)

After a bright red wedding lehenga, Divyanka Tripathi opted for luscious gold and maroon ensemble for the reception. Yet again a Kalki Fashion creation, the lehenga had a heavy border with kalkis, but it was the blouse that caught one's attention. Heavily embroidered with gold threads, it was beautifully contrasted with the net dhupatta that fell gracefully from one side. Tripathi opted for simple jewellery to offset the rest of the dress, and had her hair up in an updo. This was a more traditional look, unlike the other celeb brides this year who literally let their hair down for the reception. (Source: The Wedding Story/Facebook)

Divyanka Tripathi's wedding photos hit social media sites like a storm. Though a TV celebrity already, because of all the buzz created around her bridalwear and the stunning photos that have been shared publicly - almost real-time - there were very few people who would not have heard of her, or the fact that she was getting married. And the one brand everyone learnt about was Kalki Fashion - whose clothes, Tripathi exclusively wore for all her wedding functions. For the second reception in Mumbai, Tripathi ditched the so-far Indianwear trend and opted for a stunning purple ballroom gown, and she looked like a princess. The gown had a boat neckline with a wrap around the shoulders. The beautiful golden embroidery on one side - the wrap and at the waist - enhanced the richness of the ensemble, giving it a unique look. (Source: kalkifashion and shardulogy/Instagram)

ASIN: Asin kicked the weddings of 2016 off to a rolicking start with not one but multiple wedding ceremonies. The actress married Micromax found Rahul Sharma in an elaborate Hindu as well as a Christian ceremony. For the Christian wedding, Asin wore a beautiful off-shoulder white gown, with a long veil adorned with flowers. The gown was cinched at the waist, showing off Asin's beautiful figure, and then opened into a slight flare at the bottom. The long veil added a bit of flirtyness to the look. (Source: Instagram)

For the Hindu-style wedding, Asin was wearing a bespoke Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga from the ace designer's bridal heritage line. While her husband Rahul looked royal in a sherwani. The gorgeously heavy gold embroidery transformed the Ghajini actress into a regal bride, and how better to do that than in a Sabyasachi ensemble.(Source: Instagram)

For her reception, Asin opted for a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga choli with hand embroidery. She wore her hair down, and paired the ensemble with a stunning statement kundan neckpiece. (Source: Instagram)

URMILA MATONDKAR: The second celebrity bride of 2016 was our very own Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar, who married model Mohsin Akhtar in a low-key affair in Mumbai. Matondkar made for a pretty bride in a tomato red heavily embroidered lehenga by designer and good friend Manish Malhotra. She completed her look with maatha patti, nath and heavy gold jewellery. Like a true Maharashtrian bride, Urmila also wore green bangles. (Source: Instagram)

According to reports, the bespoke lehenga was made for her in just five days! (Source: Instagram)

For the evening reception party, Matondkar changed into a white suit with pale gold emellishments. (Source: Paulomi Sanghavi/Instagram)

BIPASHA BASU: Actress Bipasha Basu set social media on fire all through her wedding events, because each and every frame looked like a dream come true. Basu married fellow actor Karan Singh Grover in April and the two lovebirds looked absolutely smashing in every frame - be it in the pre-wedding shoot or the glitzy reception with a galaxy of stars in attendance. (Source: Instagram)

Basu seemed to have started this new trending this year of pre-wedding shoots, and we're not complaining. Many grow up with the idea of a white wedding, and though that's not always a possiblity, Basu got hers in a stunning pre-wedding shoot where she wore flowing white gown with a huge tulle skirt and a sweetheart neckline. (Source: Instagram)

For her mehendi ceremony, Basu went for a Queen of the Forest look, with a beautiful off-white lehenga with a bright pink underskirt, zari border and colourful floral prints. The lehenga had a pink netted overlay, which Basu paired with a heavily embellished blouse. Gold jhumkas and floral jewellery completed the look. (Source: Instagram)

Ahead of the wedding, Basu was elegently dressed in a pink sari for a puja ceremony. She was a photographer's delight with that much-in-love glow and the additional bling of some kundan jewellery. (Source: Instagram)

Looking very much like Bengali bride, Basu chose a stunning red lehenga by the ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She looked radiant and she knew it. No wonder she put up a note on her Instagram account, saying: "@sabyasachiofficial you are a true magician. The true maestro to make a bride feel like a bride on her special day. I imagined to look exactly like this for my wedding. I can't thank you enough for both the amazing bridal outfits you made for me". (Source: Instagram)

The entire ensemble had a regal feel to it. Not only was the lehenga heavily embellished, but the blouse - including the three-quarter sleeves that are the latest rage in West Bengal - had heavy gold embroidery that added to the bridal glow. A statement piece choker, jhumkas, red bangles, maang-tikka and nathni completed the look. (Source: Instagram)

For the reception, the new bride sported sindoor with a casual hairdo (after all that pinned up hair during the wedding, it's only fair to let it flow now!). Basu chose a stunning off-white and gold Sabyasachi lehenga for the occasion, paired with Jaipur Jewel statement neckpiece and earrings, and a bejewelled clutch. The flowing netted top gave the bride an ethereal look, while the gold dotted skirt balanced it off with a lighter touch. (Source: Instagram)