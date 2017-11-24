1 / 7

Cartist Automobile Art Festival, an annual festival which is held in Jaipur, is an initiative to support and encourage art and the Indian culture along with the love for vintage cars. Founded by a vintage car restorer Himanshu Jangid, the first edition of the festival coincided with the World Heritage Day on April 18, 2015. The idea behind this festival is to spread awareness among the masses about the importance of restoring vintage and classic cars and blend it with a touch of culture. This year the Cartist Yatra, started from Jaipur on November 4, and after travelling via Ahmedabad, Mumbai is now in the Pune city. The culmination of the journey would be at Cartist Automobile Arts Festival, Jaipur in February 2018. Check out the pictures of artists pouring out their creativity on automobiles.



An artist painted a 1974 model Lamby scooter during 'Cartist' at Agriculture College on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo by Arul Horizon)