Cannes 2017 red carpet: The best and the worst dressed celebrities from Day 1

Hit: Deepika Padukone looked like a vision in this gorgeous Marchesa gown. The gorgeous one-shoulder gown with shimmery floral work on it worked wonders for her and those Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from De Grisogono pretty much nailed the look. (Source: Twitter)

Hit: Bella Hadid looked spectacular in this thigh-high slit satin Alexandre Vauthier gown, which she paired with Olgana Paris shoes and Bvlgari jewellery. Unfortunately though, Hadid was also victim to a wardrobe malfunction as she ended up showing her knickers during the red carpet photo op. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Elle Fanning in this hand painted Vivienne Westwood gown looked straight out of a fairy tale book. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Jessica Christain's Gothic-inspired strapless gown from Alexander McQueen's pre-Autumn/Winter 2017 collection looked ethereal. (Source: Jessica Christain/Instagram)

Hit and Miss: Julianne Moore went fiery red in this Givenchy Haute Couture, which she teamed with Chopard jewels. Though Moore made it to the best-dressed list according to most international media outfits, we think redhead looked great otherwise, but the feathered embellishments could have been done away with and the whole ensemble on the red carpet was a tad bit too much. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Monica Bellucci can carry off anything so it's not surprising that she would choose to then turn up in a glamorous custom-made Dior gown for the festival. The actress looked stunning in this dramatic off-shoulder number in sheer tulle fabric, and a full skirt. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Spanish actress Rossy de Palma usually opts for rather unconventional dresses, though this time we sort-of like the black and red Spain-inspired dress, which she wore to the Ismael’s Ghosts red carpet. (Source: Reuters)

Hit and Miss: We love the way Susan Sarandon carries herself and her fashion sense is something to aspire to. After giving stiff competition to her colleagues on the red carpet last year, she's gone all out in the 70th edition as well in this off-shoulder custom gown designed by Alberta Ferretti. But we've got to be honest, as much as we love the fit on the actress, and she really can carry off that thigh high slit like a rockstar, it's OTT neckline that we think is a tad bit too much in this case. (Source: Susan Sarandon/Instagram)

Hit: Uma Thurman looks absolutely gorgeous in pink off-shoulder hip-hugging dress by Atelier Versace. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: Frederique Bel in a Yanina Couture sheer green dress that seems to have just way too many influences. Not only didn't we take to the colour too well, but the green netted portion between the tassles at the hip and train looks much too odd. (Source: Reuters)

Deepika Padukone dolled up in a pink midi dress for her second look on Day 2 and wore her hair in a ponytail. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Looking drop dead gorgeous, Padukone shared a picture of her yellow pencil fit, body-hugging dress with a high neck and we love the drama that the cut bell sleeves add to the overall look. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Deepika Padukone went for a satin lilac pink Galvan London dress and matching Christian Louboutin heels. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Deepika Padukone stepped out in style in a red floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz and complemented it with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Deepika Padukone takes on the Cannes red carpet after a long hiatus and she's doing that following a string of immensely successful international appearances. Earlier, Padukone was seen arriving at the French Riviera in a ruffled mustard blouse - or should we say sun-kissed? - Padukone didn't look one bit tired. She paired it with ripped distressed denims from Topshop, and every trip must have a jacket, and this one was a trench coat from Joseph Fashion (which we would have loved to see her in, but oh well), along with a pair of Chloe leather boots. Rounding out the look was her flowing tresses and a pair of simple sunglasses. (Source: L'Oreal Paris India/Twitter)