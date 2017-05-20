Cannes 2017 red carpet: The best and the worst dressed celebrities from Day 3

On Day 3, the most enchanting part of the Cannes red carpet was when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her way down in a beautiful ball gown that was a perfect mash-up of Cinderella and Elsa. But she isn't the only one who managed to impress fashionistas the world over. There was Bella Hadid channeling Red Riding Hood vibes in a Dior dress and Rihanna adding a quirky element to her timeless classic look in Dior with a pair of white sunglasses. However, there were also the ones who failed to make a mark. We bring you the best and worst dressed from the evening. Take a look.

Hit: At the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen stepping out on the red carpet in a gorgeous blue off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline which she paired with heels from Salvatore Ferragamo. We love how this gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, cinch at the waist before flowing out into a perfect ballroom dress. We think she looks absolutely gorgeous in it. Her hair and make-up is spot on too with centre-parted sleek hair, dewy make-up and rich dark lips. (Source: Twitter/L'Oréal Paris India)

Hit: Supermodel and Victoria's Secret Angel Bella Hadid channeled Red Riding Hood vibes in her quilted red Dior dress. She added some oomph with a Bulgari snake neckpiece. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Rihanna stepped out in a classic white off-shoulder Dior gown with a matching trailing jacket. She added some quirk to her outfit with a pair of stylish white sunglasses. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Lily Collins looked like a princess in a delicate and shimmery gown from Ralph & Russo. A winged liner and poker straight hair complemented her look. (Source: AP)

Miss: Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet in a lilac gown by Givenchy where the dress’ skirt was made entirely of tassels. It didn't impress us much (Source: AP)

Hit: Julianne Moore looked chic in a shimmering black column dress from Louis Vuitton, featuring a daring thigh-high split. The actress let the gown's white underskirt peep out through the slit. A little unusual but it didn't look bad at all. (Source: AP)

Miss: Chinese popstar Li Yuchun wore a Gucci silk dress with colourful metallic cat patches and intricate bead embroidery all over it. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Model Molly Sims oozed glamour in a 1950s-inspired gown black off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline. (Source: Reuters)

The 70th Cannes Film Festival saw celebrities across the world come together to celebrate spectacular films at the French Riviera in style. The second day at the film festival saw Deepika Padukone in an emerald green Brandon Maxwell gown, the gorgeous Winnie Harlow in a stunning Zuhair Murad number and Emily Ratajkowski going bold in a black lace gown, among others who made iconic appearances. Click through to see who all made the cut and who fell short. You won't be disappointed.

Hit: Deepika Padukone set the Cannes red carpet on fire, looking like a fierce warrior princess, in an emerald Brandon Maxwell gown and statement earrings. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Winnie Harlow chose to don a Zuhair Murad traditional blue gown and looked every bit ravishing with simple make-up and jewellery. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima looked beautiful in a white strapless, form-fitting gown and a statement necklace, that she paired with a bold, red lip colour and pulled back hair. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Although Petra Nemcova almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction, she dressed to kill at the Cannes 2017 in a spotless white gown from The 2nd Skin Co. complete with a thigh high slit. She teamed her look with heels from Loriblu. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Emily Ratajkowski decided to go bold in a black lace gown with cut out panels and a ruffled train flaunting her toned figure with panache. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Robin Wright brought back the sultry, satin slip gown back into fashion as she donned one with an open criss-cross back. She looked effortless in her platform sandals and carried a blue velvet Hayward clutch. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Uma Thurman looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black jacket that she wore over a black top, white satin skirt with a small train and posed like the timeless diva that she is. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Jessica Chastain looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red jumpsuit that definitely took the cake. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: The dark red lip shade, the centre-parted hair with beachy waves, instantly turned her look up by a notch. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Miss: Lily Donaldson donned a sheer, white low cut dress that looked lingerie inspired. She wore a white shorts under the see-through, tulle skirt and paired the look with strappy heels and a silver bracelet, making her look effortless yet elegant. But we still think a little bling would have done her not much harm. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: Michelle Williams' Louis Vuitton dress did not really impress, especially with the over the top prints that were all over the dress. Her strappy heels however, saves the day. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: The beautiful Julianne Moore looked lovely in the Chanel dress except for the absolutely unrequired and misplaced looking fur like layer that cover her neck. This is definitely not one of her best looks. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: Jeanne Balibar wore a Jacquemus pantsuit from their Spring 2017 collection and looked exhausted, owing to the ill-fitted dress. There were creases on the pants and the overall look seemed lazily put together. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: Susan Sarandon, whose strapless Alberta Ferretti gown on Day 1 of Cannes 2017 made news, failed to impress in a white shirt, tucked into a leather skirt paired with a black jacket. (Source: Reuters)