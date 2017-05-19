Cannes 2017 red carpet: The best and the worst dressed celebrities from Day 2

The 70th Cannes Film Festival saw celebrities across the world come together to celebrate spectacular films at the French Riviera in style. The second day at the film festival saw Deepika Padukone in an emerald green Brandon Maxwell gown, the gorgeous Winnie Harlow in a stunning Zuhair Murad number and Emily Ratajkowski going bold in a black lace gown, among others who made iconic appearances. Click through to see who all made the cut and who fell short. You won't be disappointed.

Hit: Deepika Padukone set the Cannes red carpet on fire, looking like a fierce warrior princess, in an emerald Brandon Maxwell gown and statement earrings. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Winnie Harlow chose to don a Zuhair Murad traditional blue gown and looked every bit ravishing with simple make-up and jewellery. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima looked beautiful in a white strapless, form-fitting gown and a statement necklace, that she paired with a bold, red lip colour and pulled back hair. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Although Petra Nemcova almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction, she dressed to kill at the Cannes 2017 in a spotless white gown from The 2nd Skin Co. complete with a thigh high slit. She teamed her look with heels from Loriblu. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Emily Ratajkowski decided to go bold in a black lace gown with cut out panels and a ruffled train flaunting her toned figure with panache. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Robin Wright brought back the sultry, satin slip gown back into fashion as she donned one with an open criss-cross back. She looked effortless in her platform sandals and carried a blue velvet Hayward clutch. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Uma Thurman looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black jacket that she wore over a black top, white satin skirt with a small train and posed like the timeless diva that she is. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: Jessica Chastain looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red jumpsuit that definitely took the cake. (Source: Reuters)

Hit: The dark red lip shade, the centre-parted hair with beachy waves, instantly turned her look up by a notch. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Miss: Lily Donaldson donned a sheer, white low cut dress that looked lingerie inspired. She wore a white shorts under the see-through, tulle skirt and paired the look with strappy heels and a silver bracelet, making her look effortless yet elegant. But we still think a little bling would have done her not much harm. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: Michelle Williams' Louis Vuitton dress did not really impress, especially with the over the top prints that were all over the dress. Her strappy heels however, saves the day. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: The beautiful Julianne Moore looked lovely in the Chanel dress except for the absolutely unrequired and misplaced looking fur like layer that cover her neck. This is definitely not one of her best looks. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: Jeanne Balibar wore a Jacquemus pantsuit from their Spring 2017 collection and looked exhausted, owing to the ill-fitted dress. There were creases on the pants and the overall look seemed lazily put together. (Source: Reuters)

Miss: Susan Sarandon, whose strapless Alberta Ferretti gown on Day 1 of Cannes 2017 made news, failed to impress in a white shirt, tucked into a leather skirt paired with a black jacket. (Source: Reuters)