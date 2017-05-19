From Deepika Padukone to Shruti Hassan: Indian fashionistas at Cannes 2017

While we are going crazy over Deepika Padukone's stylegame and sartorial choices at her debut in Cannes Film Festival 2017, there are other Indian divas who have walked the red carpet and slayed with their fashion statements. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor is yet to make their appearances at the Cannes 70, other Indian beauties has been killing it with their perfect looks. From Nandita Das to Mallika Sherawat and Shruti Hassan, here are other Indian divas making us proud.

Each year, while we go gaga over what Bollywood divas such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are wearing on the Cannes red carpet, there is yet another Indian actress who has been pretty consistent at the film festival, even if not as much in the limelight – and that’s Mallika Sherawat.



Spotted on the Cannes opening gala red carpet in a George Shobeika’s floral gown, the actress looked very pretty. Sherawat looked elegant pink beige, off-shoulder, mermaid silhouette gown of silk tulle and embroidered with mini pearls, multicolour crystals and flower appliques from the designer’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 collection. (Source: georgeshobeika/ Instagram)

Actor-filmmaker Nandita Das too graced the Cannes film festival to launch her film Manto. Always impeccably dressed in saris, Das picked a peach Anavila zari sari for the night. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun and she accented her look with rings and bangles. In the basic sari, she looks simplistic and elegant paired with heavy ethnic jhumkas. (Source: anavila_m, vipul_asija/ Instagram)

Shruti Hassan too made her Cannes debut on the opening night. The leading actor is in Cannes to promote her upcoming film Sanghamitra. The actor was spotted in a Bibhu Mohapatra Silk velvet suit on Day 1 during a press interaction. (Source: Source: shreejarajgopal, tarryn_lee_kelly/ Instagram)

And for her red carpet debut the actor opted for a black Avaro Figlio gown. Pairing it up with minimalist accessories, she wore a ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. (Soiurce: shreejarajgopal, aurellebyleshnashah / Instagram)

The much awaited appearance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan happened on Day 3 at the 70th Cannes Films Festival. The former Miss World and international actor mesmerised in a in a deep green Yanina Couture gown.



The actor who made her 16th appearance this time styled her hair in beautiful, beach waves and flaunted a fuschia lip colour which accentuated her complexion to near perfection. Celebrity stylist Astha Sharma curated this look well with a colourful Swarovski statement ring and embellished heels from Casadei, the Italian luxury shoe brand. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/ Twitter)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya reached Cannes and went for an outing mesmerising everyone. The actor was spotted in a white double-breasted Versace blazer and skinny jeans. The mother-daughter duo went for an outing at the French Riviera and it's not the actor alone who is stealing all the limelight. Aaradhya looked adorable in a floral printed frock as she waved at the photographers outside their hotel. Her causal look before her big red carpet appearance has only increased the excitement among fans. (Source: Twitter)

Deepika Padukone has been splashing a bounty of colours at Cannes 2017 with her splendid appearances. For her second day on the red carpet, she turned up looking gorgeous in a breathtaking flowy deep green Brandon Maxwell gown. Exuding charm, she added oomph to her look by accenting it with jewellery from deGrisogono and footwear from Chloegosselin. Her hair was tied in a top-knot bun yet again, and it went perfectly with the styling. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/ Twitter)

Deepika Padukone aced the dusk with a rogue-pink super-short Balenciaga dress which looked lovely on her. Keeping her look chich and elegant, she chose petite diamond earrings from Messika Jewellry and paired it up with pop-coloured, sassy stilettos by Louboutin. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman the diva looked beautiful as she hang out with Elle Fanning at the beach. (Source: teamsaltzman, dayaruci

Looking drop dead gorgeous, Padukone shared a picture of her yellow pencil fit, body-hugging Solace London dress with a high neck on Day 2. Wearing a dainty, statement floral earring by Elizabeth and James, the actor looked radiant. Her wavy tresses tied up into a high pony-tail, tease out the crown area a bit to add some volume! (Source: @LOrealParisIn/ Twitter)

Nothing could have prepared us for the curveball Padukone threw our way in this gorgeous Marchesa gown. she steal the show with sheer wine-colour gown and made her mark for her first ever Cannes red carpet. The one-shoulder gown with shimmery floral work on it did wonders for her and those Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from DGrisogono simply elevated the look. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/ Twitter)