Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone wows in lilac pink and ruby red

Updated on May 17, 2017 6:46 pm
    Deepika Padukone went for a satin lilac pink Galvan London dress and matching Christian Louboutin heels. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

    The actress' hair was tied in a messy bun and she styled herself with smokey eyes and a nude lip shade. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

    Her make-up secrets include Color Riche Le Smoky Brown Fushion, Les Ombres Chocolate Lover, Tint Caresse Sakura Blossom, Lumi Liquid Rose. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

    Deepika Padukone stepped out in style in a red floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz and complemented it with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

    Showing off her svelte figure, Deepika Padukone flaunted the backless dress while posing for the shutterbugs. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

    Her make-up secrets include a Tint Caresse Lily Blossom, Silkissime Teal, Volume Million Mascara and Lumi Powder Neutral. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

    If you would love to glam up just like Padukone, here’s the look decoded for you. Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman gave her a dramatic blue smokey eye make-up and naturally straight tresses to go with the look. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

    It seems Padukone had quite a lot of fun with the strokes of turquoise. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

    Deepika Padukone takes on the Cannes red carpet after a long hiatus and she's doing that following a string of immensely successful international appearances. Earlier, Padukone was seen arriving at the French Riviera in a ruffled mustard blouse - or should we say sun-kissed? - Padukone didn't look one bit tired. She paired it with ripped distressed denims from Topshop, and every trip must have a jacket, and this one was a trench coat from Joseph Fashion (which we would have loved to see her in, but oh well), along with a pair of Chloe leather boots. Rounding out the look was her flowing tresses and a pair of simple sunglasses. (Source: L'Oreal Paris India/Twitter)

    The Padmavati actress was spotted at the India aiprort leaving for Cannes in a super comfortable-looking Alberta Ferretti maxi from the design house’s Spring 2016 collection. She teamed it up with a leather jacket – because it can get chilly on the flight right?! – from Maje Officiel and a pair of Christian Louboutin black boots. Perfectly cascading long tresses in soft curls gave her a breezy look, and she kept her make-up simple with a slight pinkish lip colour and those huge retro-round reddish-tinge sunnies made her look super chic.

