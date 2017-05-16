Cannes 2017: Here’s why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Bollywood’s style queen of Cannes since 2002

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been winning hearts with her appearances at the Cannes film festival for over a decade now. From bold to outrageous and desi — her looks have been a mixed bag of hits and misses. Nevertheless, the former Miss World's sartorial choices have always been among the most awaited and the most debated ones. Many other actresses from the tinsel town are heading to Cannes now, but we think that Aishwarya's eternal charm makes her Bollywood's style queen of Cannes since 2002. The 43-year-old actress is now all set to grace the forthcoming 70th edition of the film festival on May 19 and May 20 this year. Here's a blast from the past with her Cannes red carpet appearances over the last 15 years. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2016: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show in golds, reds and purple. An embellished pink-gold Elie Saab gown, a red ruffled gown from Indian-American designer Naeem Khan and the pretty Rami Kadi floral gown were the highlights last year. The damsel's daring purple lips became the centre of attraction and divided the fashion fraternity with mixed reactions. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2015: An emerald green Elie Saab, a strapless Ralph & Russo couture gown in monochromes and a maroon strapless Oscar de la Renta gown rounded off her top looks at the film festival in 2015. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2014: Aishwarya graced one of the most iconic looks in a glamorous strapless gold gown designed by Roberto Cavalli and another dazzling embellished white one by him. Both the gowns featured a train and accentuated her beautiful curves. The actress also wore a shimmery champagne coloured Armani Privé couture gown the same year and impressed fashion aficionados. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2013: In her one-shoulder teal Gucci gown, a black and grey Elie Saab couture gown and in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla floor-length anarkali with colourful heavy embroidery, Aishwarya made her presence felt at the film festival. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2012: The year turned out to be a disaster for Aishwarya in terms of her sartorial choices at the film festival. The new mommy-on-the-block was criticised for her drastic weight gain post pregnancy. The cream chikankari Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla sari was quite a turn off. Meanwhile, the grey Elie Saab gown clung to her plus size curves but managed to get her a few brownie points. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2011: Aishwarya Rai was seen in another Elie Saab one shoulder embroidered gown in 2011. She also cut a fine figure in a geometric Armani Prive dress with smokey eyes. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2010: The actress donned a violet mermaid gown with a train and sheer shoulders. Next up was a black strapless Armani Prive gown which worked wonders for her. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2009: Wowing her fans, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned up in a floor-sweeping Roberto Cavalli strapless white gown and a grey Elie Saab one-shoulder gown accented with slicked-back hair. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2008: Aishwarya flaunted her petite figure in a golden gown in 2008. She then rocked the festival in a bold black gown and a fuschia gown with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. (Source: File Photos)

Cannes 2007: It was the year when Aishwarya got hitched to Abhishek Bachchan. The actress walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand with her hubby and looked elegant in a white strapless gown accented with a beautiful diamond necklace. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2006: Aishwarya experimented with a navy blue strapless gown with a snake like neck-piece. She was also seen in a one-shoulder black gown and got a thumbs up from the fashion critics. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2005: In her flirty, printed dress by Giorgio Armani, Aishwarya looked beautiful and chose a daring black Gucci gown with a plunging neck for another look. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2004: Opting for one of her most outrageous looks, Aishwarya picked a revealing Neeta Lulla gown for the Cannes red carpet. Sadly, the actress received a lot of backlash for her fashion choice that year. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2003: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sartorial choices came as a setback in 2003. There were a series of badly chosen outfits at the Cannes that year —from her neon green sari to a shimmering pink dress with diamonds and another brownish red gown. (Source: File Photo)