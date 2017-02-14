Calvin Klein, Victoria Beckham, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta: The best of New York Fashion Week

It was a highly unique fashion show, born of highly unique circumstances. In September, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia were named co-creative directors at Oscar de la Renta, replacing Peter Copping at the venerable luxury label. It was a return to the company where they'd both begun their careers. In the meantime, they'd launched their own fledgling label, Monse, which fast became a celebrity favorite (and Kim had worked briefly at Carolina Herrera).



At New York Fashion Week, they pulled off the feat of showing their two, quite different lines together in one big show. Exposed shoulders were a theme; dresses or sweaters, as in a roomy black turtleneck, often had one shoulder covered and one not. Casual tops and dresses led to fancier outfits, in velvet or satin or covered in sequins, as in a red-and-blue sequined tunic worn over black velvet cargo pants, and paired with red sequin pumps. (Source: AP)

The Monse vibe was decidedly younger and edgier than the classic de la Renta ethos, but those clothes, too, seemed to have taken on a new vibe. An example: a classically shaped strapless cocktail dress was cleverly modernised with colourful abstract brushstroke embroidery, and with black suede thigh-high boots underneath, rather than strappy heels. (Photo: Reuters/Text: AP)

Outfits mixing white cotton shirts with black leather kicked off the Carolina Herrera show. Jewel-toned gowns were paired with sheer black tights while other looks included trousers and pleated skirts. Evening and day looks were created in burgundy and pale pink, all constructed with ease in mind, according to Herrera. Velvet and flirty bows were used as accents. (Photo and text: Reuters)

"It's a collection with very simple silhouettes without any effort, very feminine," Herrera said. (Photo and text: Reuters)

At the Calvin Klein show, there were nods to the American West for both women and men, with denim jackets over loose jeans, or colourful cowboy-style shirts. There was sporty America, in striped tube-sock sleeves - similar to the arm-warmers shown by his men's label. There were crisp business-like suits in black and white, and coats in colourful quilt patterns. For some flash, there were a number of garments - dresses, coats, skirts - encased in a layer of plastic, looking like cellophane wrapping on a gift. In one dress, the plastic shielded a burst of feathers in white, yellow and black. A golden yellow furry coat also had this laminated effect. Another common embellishment was a silver metallic flower, appearing on black leather jackets or sheer mesh tops that left little to the imagination. (Photos: Reuters/Text: AP)

It was back in 2009 that Jason Wu vaulted to prominence as the chosen designer of Michelle Obama's first inaugural gown. For good measure, he repeated the feat four years later.This year, he's celebrating the 10th anniversary of his label, and he marked the occasion with a display of wearable, elegant designs at the St. Regis Hotel that showed his talent for turning out pretty yet unfussy clothes. The collection was focused on the luxurious femininity at the core of the house, ''Wu said in the show notes. It featured soft suits and flowing dresses in fabrics like velvet, tulle, and chiffon. A shoulder-baring dress and a billowing top were both fashioned of a black gauzy material dotted with pale green velvet. Colours ranged from lipstick reds to amber golds to juniper greens.'' Accents included grommets and pearls. Printed chiffons were embellished with what the label said were ``thousands of crystals, blurring the line between fantasy and reality.'' (Photos: Reuters/Text: AP)

Kendall Jenner (C) and other models present creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York. (Source: Reuters)

Less than two years after making her runway debut, Madeline Stuart, a model with Down syndrome, launched her own fashion label at New York Fashion Week with a collection of sporty leggings, crop tops and skirts. The Australian-born model challenged fashion industry norms with her first catwalk appearance in 2015 and is credited with changing perceptions about people with Down syndrome. She hopes to do the same with her new label, 21 Reasons Why by Madeline Stuart. (Source: Reuters)

Jeremy Scott awakened the Fashion Week masses with his psychedelic designs. Backstage before the show in a packed West Village venue, Scott said he had been thinking about iconography and politics. "I was thinking about how Elvis and Marilyn and Michael Jackson and Jesus are all kind of worshipped on the same altar,'' Scott said. "And that's kind of how we've gotten ourselves into a situation of having an entertainer for president. ... And then of course, at the same time (I was) trying to make fun clothes that I love and that I think my friends and fans will love.'' (Photos: Reuters/Text: AP)

He said was going for an effect of '60s boudoirs mixed with streetwear elements like hoodies and T-shirts and sweatshirts ... collaged in a way like they've been sawed in half and smashed into one.'' (Photos: Reuters/Text: AP)

Scott also felt inspired, he said, to take a political stand with his designs. "How can there not be a political statement today? ... You know I think everyone needs to kind of speak out. Everyone needs to do their due diligence as a citizen to make their voice heard because that's the only thing that will protect us.'' (Photos: Reuters/Text: AP)

Victoria Beckham unveiled a beautifully tailored collection of clothes designed to empower women in troubled times, There was a British feel with heritage fabrics and a colour palette inspired by a gentleman's club -- oxblood, navy and black -- mixed with more feminine rose-beige, powder blue and lipstick red. It was a look steeped in menswear -- sharply tailored and oversized outerwear -- given a sexy, feminine edge with chiffon and georgette frilled skirts, leather gloves worn to the elbow, and wedge and heeled boots. (Photos: Reuters/Text: AFP)

Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. (Source: Reuters)