1 / 13

Brit Awards 2018, the annual pop music awards, was held recently on February 21 at the O2 Arena in London. The event saw many musical bigwogs putting a fashionable foot forward, including singer Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Justin Timberlake. The singers also showed their support for the Time's Up and #MeToo movements on the red carpet by sporting white roses. Many celebrities chose to wear red on the red carpet and we like how they carried it off with flair. Here's looking at who wore what at the event. (Source: AP)