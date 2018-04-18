Bridal Fashion Week: Romona Keveza, Reem Acra, Amsale showcase ethereal wedding dresses; see pics
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Jharkhand: Man assaulted for serving 'banned meat' at son's wedding, section 144 imposed; seven held
- In London, PM Modi woos Lingayats, says ideals of Basaveshwara motivate people across the world
- BCCI should be brought under RTI ambit: Law Commission
- Please Dr Manmohan Singh, don't compare your days with Modi Ji's: BJP
- Supreme Court asks Jay Shah, The Wire to amicably settle defamation case
- EntertainmentKalank, Race 3, Veere Di Wedding and other upcoming ensemble films
- EntertainmentBhavesh Joshi Superhero teaser: Can Harshvardhan Kapoor pull off an intriguing vigilante drama?
- EntertainmentThe Madhuri and Sanjay story. Here's what the stars have said about each other
- EntertainmentRaazi song Ae Watan: This Arijit Singh track is in sync with Alia Bhatt's patriotic character
- SportsIPL 2018 Live Score RR vs KKR Live Streaming
- SportsBombay HC bars MCA from using Pavana dam water
- SportsWant to throw 90m for Olympic medal: Neeraj
- TechnologyOnePlus is asking users for suggestions on the OnePlus 6 video ad
- TechnologyBuying a second-hand Apple Mac in India? 5 things to keep in mind
- TechnologyHuawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite India launch on April 24, company sends out invites
- Yours Faithfully: Preparing for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra? Here's a spiritual guide