1 / 10

Though bridal outfits may seem to be cast in the same mould with whites, tulle and lace dominating most of the pieces, Bridal Fashion Week that was held in New York recently proved that there is more to them. With designers like Romona Keveza, Amsale Aberra, Reem Acra and others showcasing their ethereal collections, the fashion week had much for the modern and ultra-feminine brides to choose from, besides the safe and traditional options.



Designer Romona Keveza showcased her latest collection at the Bridal Fashion Week and her designs featured modern silhouettes with luxe, intricate details. (Source: AP)