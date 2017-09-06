Not ODISHA, but THIS place now has the world’s TALLEST SAND CASTLE

Duisburg, Germany, now holds the record of harbouring the world's tallest castle. Standing 55ft tall, the castle was built by a team of 15 artists over a period of two weeks. Over 3,500 tonnes of sand was used to create a pyramid-like structure, which was then adorned with various figurines and designs. The castle is intricately carved and features elements like the great sphinx, Buddha and many more. The earlier record was held by Puri, India with a 48ft tall sandcastle crown. Here is a collection of images to give you the glimpse of the tallest sandcastle. (Source: Reuters)

A close-up picture of the world's highest sandcastle shows the famous "Leaning Tower of Pisa" and the Rome "Collosseum". (Source: Reuters)

A couple dancing the traditional Spanish dance Flamenco has been carved out on the walls. (Source: Reuters)

A close-up picture showing the famous Barcelona church "Sagrada Familia" and the "Pyramids of Giza". (Source: Reuters)

Turrets and towers also adorned the walls of the castle. (Source: Reuters)

Thai Buddha statue was carved, giving a spiritual feel to the castle. (Source: Reuters)

People stand around the world's highest sand castle before a judge of Guinness World Records confirmed the new record height. (Source: Reuters)

A close-up picture showing a replica of the Memphis graveside of singer legend Elvis Presley. (Source: Reuters)

A baby turtle coming out of its egg. (Source: Reuters)

A distant view of the world's highest sand castle. (Source: Reuters)

A picture showing a woman taking a sun bath. (Source: Reuters)

Fantasy figures of a cat, an octopus and a bird were also carved out from the sand. (Source: Reuters)

A close-up picture showing the famous Venice Rialto Bridge. (Source: Reuters)