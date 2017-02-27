Brazil Carnival 2017: From political parades to bloc parties, Brazilians take the wild way

Putting the spotlight on regional diversity, cultural barriers and political affairs, the Carnival in Brazil took off with a wild start on February 25. Merrymakers took to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top five-day affair, the highlight of the year for many. (Source: AP)

A reveller from the Grande Rio samba school performed during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (Source: Reuters)

A reveller from Vila Isabel samba school performed during the carnival parade. (Source: Reuters)

A reveller from Salgueiro samba school performed during the carnival parade. (Source: Reuters)

A reveller from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performed during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Brazil. (Source: Reuters)

Drum queen Sabrina Sato from Vila Isabel samba school performed during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (Source: Reuters)

Performers from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school amazed onlookers on a float during the Carnival celebrations. (Source: AP)

Revelers wearing costumes depicting "The Simpsons" comic characters posed for a photo during the "Ceu na Terra" or Heaven on Earth street party in Rio de Janeiro. (Source: AP)

A dancer from the Aguia de Ouro da Fiel samba school amused with her performance during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Source: AP)

A man dressed to depict US President Donald Trump stood in front of a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Trump does not climb...the wall" at the "Galo da Madrugada" or the Morning Rooster carnival parade. (Source: AP)

A reveler held a poster with an image of Donald Duck and a message that reads in Portuguese: "Shut your mouth Trump", at the "Galo da Madrugada" or the Morning Rooster carnival parade. (Source: AP)

Drum queen Viviane Araujo from the Salgueiro samba school performed during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (Source: AP)

An enthusiastic performer from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school paraded during Carnival celebrations. (Source: AP)

Drum queen Cris Vianna from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school dazzled at the festival. (Source: AP)

The decor before the start of Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Brazil. Competitors worked for months to ready for Brazil's world famous Carnival parades of samba dancing, costumes and magnificent floats. (Source: AP)

Children from the Mancha Verde samba school performed on a float during a carnival parade. (Source: AP)