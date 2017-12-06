1 / 10

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as BR Ambedkar remains one of the most instrumental figures in India's democracy. Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar donned several hats. He was a jurist, economist, a politician and a social reformer. He worked extensively and relentlessly for the upliftment of the lower castes and contributed immensely towards drafting the constitution. Although he passed away on December 6, 1956, his popularity has remained unfazed over the years, and has greatly intrigued and inspired academics, social reformers and politicians. On the occasion of his 61st death anniversary, we take a look at 10 of his most inspiring quotes. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)