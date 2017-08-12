Bipasha Basu, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Aug 6 – Aug 12)

Hit: When it comes to weaving magic with beautiful saris, there’s nobody who leaves us as spellbound as celebrated fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. And if it is a beauty like Aditi Rao Hydari wearing one of his masterpieces, it is nothing short of a vision. At the recently held Vogue Wedding Show in Delhi, she looked ravishing in a beautiful cream and pink hand painted floral sari by Sabyasachi. She paired the traditional six yards with a gold-sequined blouse and accessorised her otherwise minimal look with tear drop danglers. The actor let her attire garner all the attention and kept her make-up dewy fresh and simple. With just a tint of rose on her lips and hair mid-parted and tied into a low-pony, Hydari struck a perfect balance of dreamy and elegant at the event. (Source: Instagram/aditiraohydari)

Kriti Sanon was seen promoting her upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi in an angarkha style kurta with flutter sleeves and block print palazzo. The mulmul set she picked up from NEH just gives out a nice, breezy vibe in this heat. Her styling is simple and fuss-free too with a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet, silver earrings from Minerali Store and a fishtail braid by celebrity hairstylist Aasif Ahmed. She looks lovely. (Source: Instagram/sukritigrover)

At Mumbai airport, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen doing a retro look in flared, high-waisted denims from Stella McCartney and a yellow cropped sweat-shirt with grey and orange stripes at the hemline and neck from Versus Versace. We think it’s the best way to show off her toned abs! A Chloe fanny bag, a pair of Linda Farrow clear glasses, a soft pink pout and a high ponytail rounded out her look. We really love the simple, cool vibe emanating from her. (Source: Instagram/socialnewsxyz)

Looks like Bipasha Basu's good spell with saris is over with her appearance at the launch of the The Great Indian Wedding Book in Mumbai. The onion-pink Sabyasachi sheer sari with heavy embroidery all over it is indeed beautiful but her choice of blouse is a complete let down. We think it would have looked best with a sleek strap blouse in dull shimmer or even a lace blouse for that matter, but definitely not the one she is wearing! The velvet blouse does nothing to enhance the look. We believe celebrity stylist Shyamli Arora could have done better. As far as her make-up and hair is concerned, we would say it is beautifully done with well-defined eyes and a red pout. In all fairness, it is almost perfect but it’s not something we would have gone for given the onion-pink colour of the sari. The bright lip shade is a complete mismatch and it’s kind of sad that Basu ruined a beautiful design with her poor choice of styling. (Source: Instagram/bipashabasu)

Miss: Bhumi Pednekar’s styling did not impress us much. The green and black leopard print pleated hem dress from Michael Kors is pretty but we did not like the way she wore it with a broad belt. We think she should have gone for a sleek one, probably in black and gold. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor could have done better. (Source: Instagram/psbhumi)

When it comes to Neha Dhupia, she has given us quite a few memorable looks in white, and this time too it is no different. The chat show host showed her sartorial finesse in this lovely white dress from Lovebirds. We love the detailing on this one with the curved yokes on the side and a red button to add a pop of colour to the outfit. She wore it well with a wrap bracelet, classic black pointed-toe heels and burgundy lips. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Shilpa Shetty was seen attending a party in a black cold shoulder and ruffle detail dress from &Other Stories. We love the gold heart prints and the beautiful fall of the outfit. Her choice of accessories – gold Tribute heels from Yves Saint Laurent and a black Alexander McQueen clutch – added a nice touch to her look. She did good for herself. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Anushka Sharma picked up a beautiful blue dress with mustard prints along the neckline, bodice, and hemline, from Ritu Kumar while promoting her upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. We would love to add this boho maxi dress to our wardrobe as it’s a lovely medley of styles and cuts – look at the high neckline and cold shoulder details, it’s just beautiful. She styled it well with a pair of tan heels from Aquazzura, gold hoops from Urban Outfitters, fresh face make-up and a crown braid hairdo. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)

Hit: Recently, while promoting her upcoming film in Kolkata, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in an all-black retro look. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani picked a black tank top and silk palazzos, which she styled with a printed, ankle-grazing shrug from Saaksha & Kinni – don’t miss out on the embellishments at the wristbands. It’s a rare sight to see her wearing a bright red lip shade, so this time it made for a good change. We like almost everything about this look, especially those statement-worthy neckpieces from Amrapali Jewels and Aquamarine Jewellery. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani)