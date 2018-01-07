1 / 8

Regarded as a style icon by many, Bipasha Basu is someone who is constantly seen experimenting with her sartorial choices and her style in general. Even though the actor can pull off any outfit like a pro, ranging from a short monochrome dress, bikinis, to designer gowns and beautiful lehengas, we think she looks the best in saris. Over the years, we have seen the Bengali beauty deliver some stunning looks and it's good to see her love for the six-yard-wonder - saris have always been a part of her wardrobe since she started her career in 2001 with the movie Ajnabee. She can even make a simple floral sari look elegant and classy!



As the Raaz actor turns a year older on January 7, let's take a look at some of her best sari moments. (Source: File Photo)