Billboard Music Awards 2017: Best and worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The Billboard Music Awards aired on May 21 was clearly a star-studded affair. The awards night was mostly about celebrating music and saluting the power-packed performance of 71-year-old Cher, but there were also varied and quirky fashion moments which turned heads. While Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel Platten, Kate Beckinsale set the red carpet on fire, others like Rita Ora, Vanessa Hudgen, Z Lala were among those who turned out to be a big disappointment. With eccentricity and sheer as the flavour of the season — not all seemed to have done a good job flaunting it to the T. Click through to see the best and the worst dressed at the Billboard Music Awards 2017.

Singer Z Lala seemed to have taken a leaf from Lady Gaga's book and wore a black and white cutout latex dress with a quirky and enormous ball for a headgear — which unfortunately did little to save her a spot in the best-dressed list. (Source: Reuters)

Singer Dencia's outfit resembles origami done wrong. If not that, then the yellow headgear sure resembles a bee-hive, giving her a guaranteed position in the worst-dressed list. (Source: Reuters)

Halsey's tan bralette top that she paired with an unbuttoned thigh-high khaki skirt did not really make the cut. The top seemed ill-fitting and the singer could have used some colour to zing it up! (Source: Reuters)

Rita Ora's meshy see-through skirt that she wore over a black thong at the Awards failed to impress. Though she said her outfit was a tribute to Cher who was being celebrated at the Billboard Music Awards, Ora's long-sleeved white top and meshy skirt failed to make it to the best-dressed list. (Source: Reuters)

Vanessa Hudgens, who was hosting the awards show, seemed like she could have done better than the silk lingerie gown that she was wearing. The big and weirdly placed bows on the dress did nothing to salvage her from the worst-dressed list. (Source: Reuters)

Lea Michele looked beautiful in a see-through black dress at the Billboard Music Awards. The neckline of the dress resembled a halter top and spaghetti straps and the many diagonal panels along the skirt created a sheer like effect, making her look like an edgy beauty. (Source: Reuters)

Nicole Scherzinger looked ravishing in a nude gown with a plunging neckline at the awards function. She paired her look with Le Vian jewelry and a Noudar body chain and left her luscious, wavy locks open. (Source: Reuters)

Rachel Platten looked gorgeous yet quirky in a one-shoulder multi-hued mini dress that she teamed with a clutch of royal blue colour. If that doesn't get a spot in the best-dressed list, we don't know what will. (Source: Reuters)

Brandi Glenn Cyrus lived up to the fiesty mood of the Billboard Music Awards as she paired her blue pantsuit with a metallic bralette top — absolutely DJing her way into the best dressed list. (Source: Reuters)

Ashley Tisdale looked stunning in a black lacey top with keyhole detailing and a cut-out back which she paired with wide-legged black pants. (Source: Reuters)