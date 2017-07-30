Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy, the best and worst dressed
-
Hit: Alia Bhatt looked like a doll in this hot pink Sachin and Babi gown, which is from their Resort 2018 collection. We love how she went sans make-up and showed everyone that sometimes simplicity is truly THE way to go. Even her hair was neatly pulled back and straightened; and though you can't see it in this picture, her stylist did a good job with an intricate pattern of hairpins at the back. Love it! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Hit and miss: Sargun Mehta looked quite nice in a one-sleeved dark military green gown by Dimple Shroff. Showing off a fair bit of leg, the dress has some interesting ruffles and pleated work on it. She let her hair down in soft waves, and opted for highlighted cheekbones and a light shade of pink on the lips. If we'd change anything, then that would be the hair, which we'd prefer pulled back into a low ponytail. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Hit: Sonal Chauhan opted for a blazing orange-red Tarek Sinno, with golden highlights. Though it did match the red carpet, but we loved the overall look, which she carried off effortlessly. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Hit: It's very rare for Sunny Leone to have an off day when it comes to fashion, and this wasn't one of those occasions either. Leone looked amazing in a strapless sequinned offwhite gown by Pria Kataaria Puri. She complemented the column shaped ensemble with a classic wave hair swept to one side, and a statement necklace and ring. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Hit: Television's fashion diva Mouni Roy looked like a princess in an off-shoulder, plunging neckline embellished gown by Soltee. Had it been blue instead of off-white, we'd be getting very Cinderella vibes right now. She went for a classic Bollywood glamour loose bun hairdo with her twirls framing her face on both sides. The red lipshade and well-defined brows completing the look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Miss: Now, usually we love Preeti Jhangiani's cute look, but we have no idea what's up with the front panel of this black Kimaya gown. Overall, the impact of this ensemble is more drab than exciting. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Hit: From the time that Kajol would be a sureshot member of the worst-dressed club, this actress has defnitely come a long long way, and now she's been dressing to kill. This nigyh blue, full-length shimmery gown by Prabal Gurung does wonders for this curvy figure, the drop V at the neck showing off her decolletage gives that oomph! Kudos to the stylist who went with the severy, sensual tone of the ensemble and drew her hair back into a tight low pony, maintaining the clean silhouette of the attire. And check out that Her diamond ring by Mahesh Notandass. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Hit and Miss: Definitely one of the most interesting gowns of the evening, Sana Khan's black and white, semi-sheer number by Nikhita Tandon definitely turned heads. The geometrical and intricate patterns give a tribal vibe to the whole ensemble, it's just the black net skirt overlay that's looking a bit out of place. Full marks for hair and make-up too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Miss: Known for her bold fashion sense, singer Akriti Kakar's choice of a purple Roman-inspired gown by Deepika Wali designs was way off the mark. The only thing going for it was the colour. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Hit: Kiara Alia Advani slayed in a shimmery off-white, embellished gown with a feathered floor-length hemline and a small train. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Hit: Ever since she dominated the online space during what seemed to be the wedding of the year in 2016, popular TV star Divyanka Tripathi wore a maroon train gown by Parinees. Emeliished with sequins at the helm and on the train, the ensemble complemented her silhouette beautifully. Tripathi, akin to Alia Bhatt, also opted for a minimalist look, and we totally approve. Hair and make-up with a classic updo, marsala lips and a red clutch completed the overall look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
-
Hit: Much like the mood of the evening, Disha Patani too kept it simple with a column-style, halterneck custom Swapnil Shinde backless gown. The red looked lovely on her, and she opted for a messy tousled hair do and minimalist dewy-faced make-up. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)