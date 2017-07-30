Big Zee Entertainment Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy, the best and worst dressed

Hit: Alia Bhatt looked like a doll in this hot pink Sachin and Babi gown, which is from their Resort 2018 collection. We love how she went sans make-up and showed everyone that sometimes simplicity is truly THE way to go. Even her hair was neatly pulled back and straightened; and though you can't see it in this picture, her stylist did a good job with an intricate pattern of hairpins at the back. Love it! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Sargun Mehta looked quite nice in a one-sleeved dark military green gown by Dimple Shroff. Showing off a fair bit of leg, the dress has some interesting ruffles and pleated work on it. She let her hair down in soft waves, and opted for highlighted cheekbones and a light shade of pink on the lips. If we'd change anything, then that would be the hair, which we'd prefer pulled back into a low ponytail. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sonal Chauhan opted for a blazing orange-red Tarek Sinno, with golden highlights. Though it did match the red carpet, but we loved the overall look, which she carried off effortlessly. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit: It's very rare for Sunny Leone to have an off day when it comes to fashion, and this wasn't one of those occasions either. Leone looked amazing in a strapless sequinned offwhite gown by Pria Kataaria Puri. She complemented the column shaped ensemble with a classic wave hair swept to one side, and a statement necklace and ring. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Television's fashion diva Mouni Roy looked like a princess in an off-shoulder, plunging neckline embellished gown by Soltee. Had it been blue instead of off-white, we'd be getting very Cinderella vibes right now. She went for a classic Bollywood glamour loose bun hairdo with her twirls framing her face on both sides. The red lipshade and well-defined brows completing the look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Now, usually we love Preeti Jhangiani‏'s cute look, but we have no idea what's up with the front panel of this black Kimaya gown. Overall, the impact of this ensemble is more drab than exciting. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit: From the time that Kajol would be a sureshot member of the worst-dressed club, this actress has defnitely come a long long way, and now she's been dressing to kill. This nigyh blue, full-length shimmery gown by Prabal Gurung does wonders for this curvy figure, the drop V at the neck showing off her decolletage gives that oomph! Kudos to the stylist who went with the severy, sensual tone of the ensemble and drew her hair back into a tight low pony, maintaining the clean silhouette of the attire. And check out that Her diamond ring by Mahesh Notandass. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit and Miss: Definitely one of the most interesting gowns of the evening, Sana Khan's black and white, semi-sheer number by Nikhita Tandon definitely turned heads. The geometrical and intricate patterns give a tribal vibe to the whole ensemble, it's just the black net skirt overlay that's looking a bit out of place. Full marks for hair and make-up too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Known for her bold fashion sense, singer Akriti Kakar's choice of a purple Roman-inspired gown by Deepika Wali designs was way off the mark. The only thing going for it was the colour. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kiara Alia Advani slayed in a shimmery off-white, embellished gown with a feathered floor-length hemline and a small train. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Ever since she dominated the online space during what seemed to be the wedding of the year in 2016, popular TV star Divyanka Tripathi wore a maroon train gown by Parinees. Emeliished with sequins at the helm and on the train, the ensemble complemented her silhouette beautifully. Tripathi, akin to Alia Bhatt, also opted for a minimalist look, and we totally approve. Hair and make-up with a classic updo, marsala lips and a red clutch completed the overall look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)