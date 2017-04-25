Pakistan Fashion Week 2017: It’s all about bold silhouettes and bright splashes of colours

This year, the Pakistan Sunsilk Fashion Week have been a showcase of creativity and optimism with leading designers showcasing their collections of bold silhouettes and pastels outfits with wild and bright splashes of colours. Organza and silk were seen dominating the ramp. Here's a glimpse of models sashaying down the catwalk at the event. Take a look.



A model presents a creation by designer Shameel Ansari during the Pakistan Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show Week in Karachi. (Source: AP)

A model presents a creation by designer Zaheer Abbas during the Pakistan Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show Week. (Source: AP)

