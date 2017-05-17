India at Cannes: Aishwarya, Katrina, Sonam, Freida, Vidya; here’s a look at the red carpet appearances in the past

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been winning hearts with her appearances at the Cannes film festival for over a decade now. The 43-year-old actress is now all set to grace the forthcoming 70th edition of the film festival on May 19 and May 20 this year. Here's a flashback of her appearance over the last 15 years. Cannes 2016: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show in golds, reds and purple. An embellished pink-gold Elie Saab gown, a red ruffled gown from Indian-American designer Naeem Khan and the pretty Rami Kadi floral gown were the highlights last year.

Cannes 2016: One of the most controversial looks was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pretty Rami Kadi floral gown, but what stole show was the damsel's daring purple lips at The Land Of The Moon premiere. Not even Aishwarya could pull off this one. (Source: @afashionistasdiaries/Instagram)

Cannes 2016: For Aishwarya's fourth public appearance at the French film festival in 2016, the former Miss World wore a a heavily embellished, floor-sweeping, golden-brown coloured bandhgala jacket by celebrity designer Rohit Bal. She teamed the outfit with a neckpiece by Deepa Gurnani and shoes from Nicholas Kirkwood. For her make-up, Aishwarya opted for smokey grey eyes and nude lips. This was definitely an Indian avatar of the actress that worked, unlike most of her other ethnicwear attempts at the festival. (Source: icannesbylorealparis/Instagram)

Cannes 2016: Taking a break from subtle colours, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor added vintage glam to her appearance at the Chopard party in Cannes with a black strapless gown. The actress chose a custom-designed sheer ballgown by Ralph and Russo — very gothic! Add to that a pair of bright red lips, eyes with minimal make-up and some Chopard bling in a diamond neckpiece and lace gloves, Kapoor's look was sophisticated yet fun. (Source: Reuters)

Cannes 2016 Kapoor wore a Ralph and Russo gown for her last formal appearance at Cannes 2016 with the amfAR Gala. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the 30-year-old actress looked lovely in the gold-embroidered gown, but, alas, after much of the drama of her previous selections, this one felt a lot safe. What was interesting, though, was that Kapoor paired the off-shoulder dress with a pair of big golden jhumkas. Nice way of bringing in some desi glam to her look. (Source: Instagram)

Cannes 2016 White seemed to be the 30-year-old actress' go-to colour for evening events, as she looked ravishing in a white ensemble by Ralph and Russo yet again for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday evening. The exclusive column gown by the British couture house brought out the Bollywood fashionista's stunning silhouette, ending in a short train. The floral netted long cape gave the whole ensemble a very delicate touch. She paired the gown with a pair of Ferragamo stilletos, and some bling on her fingers. (Source: @icannesbylorealparis/Instagram)

Cannes 2016: Sonam Kapoor turned up the heat in a black and blue sari by designer Rimzim Dadu, with fuchsia lips, neatly tied bun and a striking black collar necklace for her press interaction. (Photo: AP)

Cannes 2016 Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam let the Ralph & Russo sari-inspired dress do all the talking, keeping accessories to a bare minimum — stud earrings and white-rock ring. For her make-up, the white highlights at the edges of the kohled-eyes accentuated the drama of the overall look, a simple nude pink lip colour acted as a balance, and the no-nonsense straight hair gave her an aura of sophisticated severity. We don't care if it's been called a roomali roti by the social media, we loved it! (Source: AP)

Cannes 2016: Mallika Sherawat took to the Cannes red carpet dressed to the nines in a gorgeous Georges Hobeika silver gown at the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. (Source: AP)

Cannes 2016: Mallika Sherawat walked down the red carpet in a silver Georges Hobeika gown. She accessorised the look with De Grisogono jewellery. (Source: Reuters)

Cannes 2016:Mallika Sherawat also attended the amfAR gala here wearing a purple gown with sheer panels. (Source: AP)

Cannes 2016: Dressed in red gown, Mallika attended the conference for her international film Time Raiders. Sharing her picture from her escort car she wrote: "On my way to the press conference for my upcoming international film #timeraiders wearing @dolcegabbana." (Source: Photo posted in Twitter by Mallika Sherawat)

Cannes 2016: Mallika Sherawat chose this pink floral gown for the Unicef gala, and the whole outfit looked garish. (Source: Photo posted on Twitter by Mallika Sherawat)

Cannes 2016: Balika Vadhu fame actress Avika Gor’s appearance in a gown with minimal jewellery turned many heads at the Cannes Film Festival. (Source: IANS)

Cannes 2015: Katrina Kaif's look in a black lace Oscar de la Renta received mixed reviews. Even though the gown perfectly accentuated the actor's curves, fashion critics were a little disappointed with her choice of make-up.

Cannes 2015: Katrina Kaif, who marked her red carpet at the 68th Cannes Film Festival was a gorgeous sight. The beauty matched the carpet as she attended the premiere of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ in a red lace belted Elie Saab evening gown which hug beautifully on her tall and slender figure. (Source: Twitter)

Cannes 2015: Richa Chadha is a powerhouse of talent but when it comes to fashion, the actor still has a long way to go. Her red carpet appearance at Cannes 2015 is a testimony to that.

Cannes 2015: Katrina Kaif was a monochrome delight on day 1 of the 68th Cannes Film Festival. The actress looked flawlessly beautiful in a black and white panelled blouse with a sheer cutout at the waist paired with a white layered skirt. (Source: AP)

Cannes 2015: Mallika Sherawat attended the screening of Hollywood movie 'Mad Max: Fury Road' at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival in a fuchsia gown by designer Alexis Mabille. This one had the fashion fiends divided. while the dress is elegant and not revealing (by Mallika's standards), her make-up was way too plastic, and the hair really needed to be constrained in a bun to show off that $2 million neckpiece

Cannes 2015: In her fifth consecutive year at the Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor made heads turn on the second day of her appearance at the red carpet in a light yellow feathered Elie Saab couture. The unique dress had Sonam Kapoor looking like a fashion goddess as she attended the premiere of ‘Inside Out’. This is one of her most talked about Cannes look till date.

Cannes 2015: Sonam Kapoor was also seen wearing an interesting “Butterfly” couture by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She wore the dress for Chopard’s annual grand soirée.

Cannes 2015: Sonam Kapoor wore this stunning cobalt-blue Ralph and Russo ballgown from the Spring 2014 collection with Chopard sapphire and diamond earrings and a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for the screening of The Sea of Trees. (Source: Reuters)

Cannes 2015: An emerald green Elie Saab, a strapless Ralph & Russo couture gown in monochromes and a maroon strapless Oscar de la Renta gown rounded off Aishwarya's top looks at the film festival in 2015. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2015: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a sexy number from Salvatore Ferragamo's Spring 2015 collection. She looked good

Cannes 2015: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunted her perfect curves in a chic white Georges Chakra gown with a gold coloured fishtail bottom that swept behind her gracefully. (Source: Instagram by L'Oreal Paris)

Cannes 2015: While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought colour to the red carpet at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, the actress went for a more elegant and demure look in white off the carpet.

Cannes 2015: Actress and film director Nandita Das stuck to her sari look for Cannes. She was seen during a photocall of "Kering Women In Motion Honor Awards".

Cannes 2014: Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto looked stunning in a feathered Michael Kors gown at the screening of Saint Laurent at the 67th international film festival, Cannes. (Source: AP)

Cannes 2014: Mallika Sherawat has wowed all with her choice of dresses at the Cannes Film Festival this year - first it was a blue Emilio Pucci gown, then a white lehenga and now she was chic in a leopard print Dior dress worn with black peep toes. Mallika didn't go over the top and kept the look simple.

Cannes 2014: Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet for the screening of The Homesman at the 67th international film festival. (Source: AP)

Cannes 2014: Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: "Spectacular @eliesaabworld couture and insane @chopard jewels for the chopard party #cannes2014 #lightofcannes last appearance at Cannes!"

Cannes 2014: Aishwarya graced one of the most iconic looks in a glamorous strapless gold gown designed by Roberto Cavalli and another dazzling embellished white one by him. Both the gowns featured a train and accentuated her beautiful curves. The actress also wore a shimmery champagne coloured Armani Privé couture gown the same year and impressed fashion aficionados. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2014: Freida Pinto was seen in an extravagant Michael Kors gown. featuring a full skirt filled with feathers and sparkling sequins. She looked lovely.

Cannes 2013: A day after wowing everyone with her elegant vintage look in a black Elie Saab at the 67th Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor turned a desi belle in a pale pink Anamika Khanna couture net sari dress. She left her hair open this time and no earrings. A perfect 10 for Bollywood's fashionista. (Source: Instagram)

Cannes 2013: It was a floral strapless Dolce & Gabana printed dress at Cannes 2013 that was a show stealer. Her side swept hair and a necklace completed her look.

Cannes 2013: Sonam Kapoor decided to go traditional at the screening of The Great Gatsby during Cannes 2013. She opted for a lace sari by Anamika Khanna and embroidered jacket. What stood out in this look of hers was the pearl nathni which she pulled off well.

Cannes 2013: Sonam Kapoor surprised with her black and white net Shehla Khan lehenga worn with Chopard jewels for Trophee Chopard Party.

Cannes 2013: Sonam Kapoor opted for a sparkly pink Elie Saab couture dress for the opening gala dinner at Cannes 2013.

Cannes 2013: Sonam gave her interviews in a simple Huemn black and white sari with gold Suhani Pittie earrings in 2013 at Cannes.

Cannes 2013: In her one-shoulder teal Gucci gown, a black and grey Elie Saab couture gown and in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla floor-length anarkali with colourful heavy embroidery, Aishwarya made her presence felt at the film festival. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2013: At Young And Beautiful premiere, Vidya Balan wore her nude Sabyasachi sari with jewellery by Pankaj Surana. What caught everyone's attention was her jadau nathni.

Cannes 2012: The year turned out to be a disaster for Aishwarya in terms of her sartorial choices at the film festival. The new mommy-on-the-block was criticised for her drastic weight gain post pregnancy. The cream chikankari Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla sari was quite a turn off. Meanwhile, the grey Elie Saab gown clung to her plus size curves but managed to get her a few brownie points. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2013: Aishwarya opted for a gold Tarun Tahliani sari for one of her red carpet appearances. We think the actor went a little overboard with gold.

Cannes 2013: Vidya is seen in a sea green organza sari with a cream blouse and pearls. No doubt Vidya looks very graceful but the pearls and the broad border makes her look much older.

Cannes 2013: Yet again, Vidya Balan can be seen in a white-gold Sabyasachi sari and dark embellished blouse. We think she was trying to go for a regal look but it failed miserably.

Cannes 2013: Vidya Balan earned quite a reputation for herself at the Cannes Film Festival 2013. Seen here in a beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga with broad black borders and a dupatta on her head, what people didn’t like about this look is how she carried the outfit. It was too overwhelming.

Cannes 2013: Vidya Balan in this red Sabyasachi sari is the closest she has come to making it to the best dressed Bollywood celeb in Cannes. We should give her some credit where it's due. She looked good.

Cannes 2013: Jury member Vidya Balan ended the Cannes Film Festival with a bang in a floor-length Sabyasachi anarkali with a matching sequin dupatta.

Cannes 2013: We believe she could have done better, nevertheless, Vidya Balan looked pretty in this copper Sabyasachi sari.

Cannes 2013: Vidya Balan chose a maroon lehenga and full-sleeved choli for her red carpet appearance. The actor finished out her look with a black bindi, neatly tied bun and jhumkas. We feel the look is too heavy.

Cannes 2013: When Nimrat Kaur's debut film opposite Irrfan Khan 'The Lunchbox' was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress chose a beautiful black Sabyasachi sari for the red carpet event. She looked stunning.

Cannes 2013: Ameesha Patel,who has usually made news for her distasteful outfits, looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra creation.

Cannes 2013: Puja Gupta opted for a black and gold jacket by designer Rahul Mishra for the red carpet event. She paired it with a pair of black pants.

Cannes 2013: Ameesha Patel chose a Manish Malhotra lehenga at the screening of All Is Lost. We think, the actor couldn't carry off the look well.

Cannes 2013: What Sherlyn Chopra chose to wear for her Cannes debut in 2013 is something we wouldn't want to see on anybody else. Period.

Cannes 2012: Kalki Koechlin made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 along with Anurag Kashyap for the movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Kalki wore a nude coloured Dior gown and accessories.

Cannes 2012: Sonam opted for a heavy tulle gown by Alexander Mcqueen for the Closing Ceremony & Therese Desqueyroux Premiere at the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival. (Source: File photo)

Cannes 2012: Sonam Kapoor sported a black polka dotted ruffled dress by Naeem Khan at the the L’Oreal and Chopard rooftop party. (Source: File photo)

Cannes 2011: Aishwarya Rai was seen in another Elie Saab one shoulder embroidered gown in 2011. She also cut a fine figure in a geometric Armani Prive dress with smokey eyes. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2011: Sonam Kapoor made her Cannes debut, flooring one and all with her appearances and choice of wardrobe. Sonam Kapoor was a stunner in the Jean Paul Gaultier gown she chose to wear for her Cannes debut in 2011.

Cannes 2011: Minissha Lamba made her appearance at Cannes in the year 2011 in a Gauri & Nainika gown.

Cannes 2011: Sonam Kapoor was seen in a Row white gown with Lieber clutch and Ferragamo shoes for the photocall of the Chopard's party at Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

Cannes 2011: Sonam Kapoor later impressed with a fun polka dotted Masaba sari with a full-sleeve blouse at Cannes 2011 prior to the IWC Dinner.

Cannes 2011: It was a shimmery Roberto Cavalli dress for Sonam Kapoor at a private dinner on The Cavalli Yacht during the 64th Cannes Festival in 2011.

Cannes 2010: The actress donned a violet mermaid gown with a train and sheer shoulders. Next up was a black strapless Armani Prive gown which worked wonders for her. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2009: Wowing her fans, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned up in a floor-sweeping Roberto Cavalli strapless white gown and a grey Elie Saab one-shoulder gown accented with slicked-back hair. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2010: Here, Aishwarya can be seen in a black and gold Sabyasachi sari. Too flashy we say! She could have done better.

Cannes 2008: Aishwarya flaunted her petite figure in a golden gown in 2008. She then rocked the festival in a bold black gown and a fuschia gown with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. (Source: File Photos)

Cannes 2007: It was the year when Aishwarya got hitched to Abhishek Bachchan. The actress walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand with her hubby and looked elegant in a white strapless gown accented with a beautiful diamond necklace. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2006: Aishwarya experimented with a navy blue strapless gown with a snake like neck-piece. She was also seen in a one-shoulder black gown and got a thumbs up from the fashion critics. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2005: In her flirty, printed dress by Giorgio Armani, Aishwarya looked beautiful and chose a daring black Gucci gown with a plunging neck for another look. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2006: Preity Zinta attended the Cannes Soiree Chopard Photocall. She made heads turn at Cannes 2006 in a blue satin gown.

Cannes 2004: This revealing Neeta Lulla gown at the Cannes red carpet is Aishwarya's most criticised outfit till date. She wore her gown with Chopard jewellery.

Cannes 2003: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sartorial choices came as a setback in 2003. There were a series of badly chosen outfits at the Cannes that year —from her neon green sari to a shimmering pink dress with diamonds and another brownish red gown. (Source: File Photo)

Cannes 2002: The year marked the first time that the actress set foot at the red carpet. For her debut Cannes appearance, Aishwarya stepped out in a golden Neeta Lulla sari with heavy gold jewellery. (Source: File Photo)