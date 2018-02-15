1 / 11

Ask any bibliophile what is their favourite place on earth and, in most cases, the immediate and prompt reply would be a library. Filled with books of every kind, a library is any book lover's paradise. Pick a favourite corner, choose a favourite book, curl up with it and everything in the world gets better, well more or less. There are only a few places which are as calming and inviting as a library. And while the presence of books makes the place welcoming, there are several libraries in the world that look like a vision. Be it The Library Of Congress or the Trinity College Library, these cocoons are a delight. Take a look.