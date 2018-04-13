1 / 5

The festival of Baisakhi is a harvest festival celebrated across India among the Sikh community. Popularly known as Vaisakhi, it will be celebrated on April 14 this year. This day marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and also, the traditional solar New Year for Hindus. People indulge in family gatherings and savour delicious Punjabi food to welcome the new year with great enthusiasm. In Chandigarh, college students were spotted in ethnic clothes and some also performed on Punjabi songs to kick-start their Baisakhi celebrations. (Source: PTI)