Baisakhi 2017: From Aawat Pauni to martial arts competition; here’s how India is celebrating
Baisakhi also known as Vaisakhi is a festival that marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the traditional solar New Year for the Hindus. The harvest festival holds a place of great importance among farmers and has a great historical and religious significance. For the Sikh community, it’s considered as a foundation day of Khalsa Panth, a religious structure that manages the affairs of the global Khalsa community. While the Hindus believe it’s the time when Goddess Ganga descended on earth and in her honour, people till date gather along the sacred Ganges River for ritual baths. Take a look at how India is celebrating.
Women celebrating Baisakhi in Patiala with a selfie. (Source: PTI)
Youths in traditional attire celebrating Baisakhi festival in Jalandhar. (Source: PTI)
Students performing Bhangra as they take part in Baisakhi festival celebrations at a wheat farm on the outskirts of Amritsar city. (Source: PTI)
A Sikh devotee taking a dip in holy 'Sarovar' (pond) as he pays obeisance at Golden Temple on the occasion of Baisakhi, in Amritsar. (Source: PTI)
Students of BBK DAV College performing Bhangra at a wheat farm on the outskirts of Amritsar city. (Source: PTI)
A woman playing the dhol on the occasion of Baisakhi in Jalandhar. (Source: PTI)
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, to mark the occasion of Baisakhi, in Lucknow. (Source: PTI)
Indian Sikhs watch a martial arts competition in Jammu. (Source: AP)
An Indian Sikh youth in Jammu at a martial art competition. Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is also celebrated as a harvest festival in many northern states of India. (Source: AP)
Indian Sikh warriors display traditional martial art skills during a martial arts competition in Jammu. (Source: AP)