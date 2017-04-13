Baisakhi 2017: From Aawat Pauni to martial arts competition; here’s how India is celebrating

Baisakhi also known as Vaisakhi is a festival that marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the traditional solar New Year for the Hindus. The harvest festival holds a place of great importance among farmers and has a great historical and religious significance. For the Sikh community, it’s considered as a foundation day of Khalsa Panth, a religious structure that manages the affairs of the global Khalsa community. While the Hindus believe it’s the time when Goddess Ganga descended on earth and in her honour, people till date gather along the sacred Ganges River for ritual baths. Take a look at how India is celebrating.



Women celebrating Baisakhi in Patiala with a selfie. (Source: PTI)