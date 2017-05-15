BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Eleanor Tomlinson to Claire Foy, the best and worst dressed celebs

One of the most anticipated events for the British television industry, the BAFTA TV awards was a star-studded event as always at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Here are the best and worst dressed celebs at the ceremony.



Eleanor Tomlinson was a stunner at the BAFTA TV awards on Sunday as she stole all the attention in a embellished sheer patterned Naeem Khan gown. The Poldark actor made heads turn at the red carpet sporting a deep plunging neckline and opted for a messy fishtail braid and statement danglers, rounding off her look with a blush pink lips. She was definitely one of the best dressed personalities for the afternoon. (Source: AP)

After rocking a bold look at the Met Gala 2017, Thandie Newton was embodiment of elegance at the BAFTA TV awards. The Hollywood star who has mesmerised everyone with her powerful performance in BBC smash Line Of Duty, looked beautiful in a strapless Vivienne Westwood lilac gown. Leaving her tresses lose, 44-year-old actor looked like a vision as she paired her sequinned dress with matching purple drop earrings and mauve lips. (Source: AP)

Gillian Anderson graced the red carpet in a Erdem floral print layered dress with a keyhole neck. The X-file actor looked ethereal in the sleeveless fitted dress with zero accessories and tousled hair. (Source: AP)

The Crown actor Vanessa Kirby was spotted in a faded blue tired gown at the award ceremony. Though the Netflix star lost out on winning a award but her strapless chiffon gown and chignon hairstyle were perfect for the red carpet. (Source: AP)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the Best Actor Female in a comedy role for Fleabag chose a Jenny Peckham attore for the award ceremony. While the illusion tulle embellished gown from the SS17 Catwalk Collection was beautiful, her make-up and hair did not complement the dress. (Source: AP)

Hollywood veteran, Joan Collins gave a stiff competition to all the younger stars at the red carpet. Flaunting a shimmery silver gown, the 83-year-old made heads turn at the award show. However, the legendary actor went a little over the top with matching diamond jewellery. Too much glitz for one day, we think. (Source: AP)

Claire Foy aka the Queen of the Crown failed to impress in a black Fendi dress. While her make up was good, the sheer black dress with steep neckline and elaborate floral panel was too simple for the red carpet and nothing extraordinary. (Source: AP)

Known for her bold and chic looks, model Agyness Deyn chose a simple black dress for the BAFTA 2017. The ill-fitted gown did not complement the svelte figure of the model. (Source: AP)

Singer Ella Eyre gave a princessy vibes in a pink sheer frock. Sporting a her high ponytail with her signature curls, she rounded off her look with minimalist makeup and statement diamond jewellery. However, the Molly Goddard dress was bit too frilly and not one of her best looks. (Source: AP)