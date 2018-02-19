2 / 6

Kate Middleton ditched the black on the red carpet and went for an olive green voluminous number by Jenny Packham. The Duchess accessorised it with a diamond and emerald nested neckpiece along with a matching bracelet and ring. Emerald jewellery is supposed to be a symbol of feminine power and many stars at the Golden Globe chose the precious stone to accessorise themselves. Though Middleton did not take any stands, we think the glittery wink of her jewellery was a subtle nod to women. She kept her make-up dewy and rounded out her look with soft curls and a black tote. Meanwhile, Prince Williams opted for a sharp black suit set. (Source: AP)