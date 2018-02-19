The British Academy Film and Television Awards, called BAFTA, took place on February 18 this year. The starry night saw actors and directors decked up in black ensembles, as an extention of their support to the movement of Time's Up that was initiated to take a stand against sexual harassment against women and gender inequality. From Jennifer Lawrence to Emma Roberts, actresses stepped out wearing lovely black pieces. Kate Middleton, however, appeared in an olive green gown. Catch the fashion highlights of the night here. (Source: AP)