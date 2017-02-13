BAFTA 2017: Best And Worst Dressed Celebrities At The Red carpet

After the Golden Globes and Oscars on the US shores, BAFTA 2017 in the UK was the most awaited Hollywood event. From royals to Hollywood and British stars came out in there best attires and made heads turned. Despite the chill and rather low temperature, celebs raised the temperature on red carpet.

While there were mostly hits in terms of red carpet fashion, a few stars missed it. Here's the best and the worst dressed from the award show.



Best dressed: Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, right, and Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive to attend the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The royal couple looked stunning in their matching black attire and stole the show. The Duchess of Cambridge in Alexander McQueen gown was certainly one of the best dressed celebrity. (Source: AP)

Best dressed: Actress Emma Stone has not only been sweeping all awards for her amazing performance of La La Land, the actor have also nailed it with her sartorial choices this season. Sporting a plunge neckline trend in Chanel Couture she wore a pair of glittering trousers beneath her dress. (Source: AP)

Best dressed: Author J.K. Rowling look like a vision is a plum-coloured Roland Mouret gown with a thigh high-slit and diamond ear rings. (Source: AP)

Best dressed: Actress Emily Blunt also looked superb in a black Alexander McQueen dress. The dramatic black ruffled skirt with heavily embroidered top was classy and sensuous. (Source: AP)

Best dressed: Viola Davis was a vision at the 2017 BAFTA in her Jenny Packham blue off-shoulder gown. The striped, flowing, chiffon dress was surely a winner. (source: AP)

Best dressed: In a black in Christian Dior's gown Felicity Jones looked straight out from a fairy tale. With minimalist make-up and jewellery, this Hollywood diva knows her style game. But we agree, she could have done better. It was nice but safe. (Source: AP)

Best dressed: Sophie Turner learned from her earlier mistakes at Golden Globes awards and made heads turn at the BAFTA. Sporting a thigh high slit Louis Vuitton dress she was quite daring considering the low temperature of London. (Source: AP)

Miss: Always fashionable Amy Adams looked classy is a dark green Tom Ford off-shoulder dress. Pairing it right with perfect danglers and bracelet, it was all hit till she turned back. The long tail at the back was total mismatch and made the beautiful actor miss the best dressed tag just by a small margin. (Source: AP)

Worst dressed: Too much was going on in Edith Bowman's hallucinogenic patterned multicoloured gown. (Source: Reuters)

Worst dressed: Heloise Letissier's dress was a total disaster. The black and white number reminded many of a prison uniform and looked a complete mess in a flared pant-suit. (Source: Reuters)

Worst dressed: Something was wrong with Julia Stiles's look and it seemed not quite red carpet worthy. Be it the colour of her dress or her messy hair, nothing worked in favour of this blonde beauty.