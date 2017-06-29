From Athiya Shetty to Swara Bhasker, celebs get creative with their style at this women awards show

Femina Women Awards 2017 was recently held in Mumbai, and a lot of Bollywood celebs were in attendance. Style divas like Athiya Shetty, Swara Bhasker, Tisca Chopra and Sophie Choudry escalated the style quotient. Take a look at what the celebs flaunted at the do.



Athiya Shetty flaunted a blue Bibhu Mohapatra gown and accented it with jewellery from Kaj Fine Jewellery. Stylist Shraddha Naik added a hint of purple to her eyes, which complements the dress well. Hair stylist Susan Emmanuel left her tresses in wavy curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhasker wore a black couture gown designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla with earrings and ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. She chose her footwear from Madelyn and stylist Chandini Whabi kept her hair back in a ponytail. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tisca Chopra opted for quite an offbeat sartorial choice designed by Anamika Khanna. Stylist Ameira Punvani left her naturally wavy hair open and added a hint of glossy makeup to her red carpet look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Amyra Dastur rocked the Femina Women Awards in a graphic black and white gown, and carried herself with poise and panache. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry wore an off-shoulder soft pink gown by Manish Malhotra. from his Mijwan collection. She accented it with jewels from Farah Ali Khan and stylist Ambereen Yusuf gave it a glossy finish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Bhasin looked stunning in gorgette white sari complemented with polka jewellery from Jet Gems. Stylist Shivani Cherian styled her hair in a bun and rounded it off with matte finish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in a maroon off-shoulder gown from Label D with a choker from Minerali Store. She added oomph to her look by accenting the thigh-high slit gown with silver heels from Aldo shoes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonali Kulkarni chose a bright pink sari with monochromatic graphic prints. The actress left her straight hair open to go with it. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Adah Sharma flaunted her bangs in a black Archana Kochhar outfit. She accented the designer ensemble with jewellery from Boga accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla)