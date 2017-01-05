Navya Naveli, Sara Ali, the Kapoor sisters: Upcoming Bollywood fashionistas to look out for in 2017

Bollywood has time and again, been our go-to, when it comes to all things fashion. If one looks back at the year gone by, the members of the Bollywood fraternity have showcased an impeccable sense of style, elegance and panache. But what caught our attention, was that it wasn't just the actors themselves, the Bollywood kids have turned out to be a glamorous lot, if their 2016 appearances are anything to go by. Be it Aryan Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan or Navya Naveli Nanda - a glance through their looks last year, and you'll know what we are talking about. Be it chic, casual, athleisure, or traditional - these young guys seem to have got their fashion figured out. If 2016 was their revelation, we cannot wait to see how they revolutionise fashion in 2017! Click through to see more pictures of Bollywood's upcoming fashionistas. (Source: File Photo)

KHUSHI AND JHANVI KAPOOR: Sreedevi's daughters are no less the stunners than their ravishing mother. At a recent appearance at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash, the girls rocked the metallic theme and looked flawless in their shimmery gold dresses. While Jhanvi stuck to a little less-shimmery golden dress with hotness quotient intact, Khushi wore a bright gold dress and looked beautiful. (Source: File Photo)

NAVYA NAVELI NANDA: The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and great-granddaughter of Raj Kapoor — Navya Naveli Nanda has also increasingly come to be known for her amazing fashion sense. A look through her Instagram page reveals quite a lot about her easy, yet chic fashion sensibilities. A recent picture she shared shows her wearing a hot LBD (little black dress). She completed her look by pairing it with a dazzling choker. Nanda was also a part of the prestigious le Bal des Débutantes Paris where she looked flawless in a pristine, white Christian Dior gown. (Source: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram)

SARA ALI KHAN: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan wowed us in a blue Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga with silver embellishments, she wore at the Bachchan's Diwali bash recently. She paired it with a velvet cutout blouse and completed her look with a diamond earrings, while she carried a holographic clutch. If that doesn't say elegant dressing, we don't what will!

IBRAHIM ALI KHAN PATAUDI: Saif Ali Khan's son has inherited his father's royal charisma and along with it, his sense of style. At a Diwali bash in 2016, he chose to wear a yellow sherwani and white pants, and looked regal. While he nails the traditional look, Khan also looks just as handsome in casual T-shirt and jeans. (Source: File Photo)

ARYAN KHAN: Shah Rukh Khan's son has inherited the same alluring boyish charm that he has, and complements it with his impeccable sartorial choices. Active on Instagram, a recent picture of Aryan, presumably with his batchmates, shows him standing in a black trench coat, and looks dapper in it. He also gets hearts swooning with the smouldering look he gives in most of his selfies. (Source: File Photo)

SUHANA KHAN: Shah Rukh Khan's younger daughter has grown into a beautiful lady. She was seen in a beautiful navy blue, Manish Malhotra lehenga at the Bachchan's Diwali bash. She completed her look with a red dupatta and a velvet blouse. She chose to leave her hair open in loose curls towards the end. If you think she slayed her traditional look, then pictures of her looking smoking hot in a red, deep-neck dress will leave you awestruck. With her long tresses styled messy, Khan seemed to have got her fashion on point. (Source: File Photo)

SHANAYA KAPOOR: Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor keeps a rather low profile on social media, but the glimpses that we have had of the pretty lady, we know she definitely knows her fashion. A friend of Suhana Khan, Kapoor was seen coming back with her from Alibaug, after celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Kapoor rocked the casual look in a black and white, cut-out, casual dress and looked beautiful. (Source: File Photo)

AALIYAH KASHYAP: Anurag Kashyap's daughter, if her Instagram pitures are to go by, has a beautiful sertorial sense. She seems to know how to strike a perfect balance between traditional and western wear. Here, in one picture while she looks respelendent in a pink lehenga as she dressed up for Diwali, she manages to look equally gorgeous in a bikini by the pool. (Source: Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram)