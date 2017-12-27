1 / 14

Madhuri Dixit Nene is the queen of saris. Be it plain chiffon or a heavily embellished one, every time she steps out in the six-yard-wonder, we go weak in our knees and this time too, it was no different. Madhuri looked resplendent in a Tarun Tahiliani sheer and emerald green lace sari with gold embellishments on it. we love how she paired it with a polka embellished long sleeve sheer blouse, a pair of jhumkas, a red lip shade. The fact that she tied her hair in a neat bun adorned with flowers added to her oomph. (Source: Varinder Chawla)