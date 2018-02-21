1 / 11

When we think of sequined outfits, we immediately think of a party we can wear it to! But shimmery beauties have come a long way with shiny bombers, jumpsuits and trousers making an appearance in almost every fashionistas' wardrobe. While it adds a glamorous touch to your look, it also sends out the message that you are fun and fearless, and willing to experiment with new styles.



Sequins is also a hit among Bollywood celebrities - from Sushmita Sen to Kareena Kapoor Khan, almost everyone's been spotted donning shimmery numbers. Here are 10 times our leading ladies inspired us to go all out. (Source: alliaalrufai/ poonamdamania/ style.cell/ Instagram)