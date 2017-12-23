7 / 11

HIT: Tamannaah Bhatia was seen stepping out in a white shirt featuring ruffle details on the neckline and flared tulle effect at the wrist-line, which she paired with a striped skirt that had a beautiful cut-out detailing on the hem, both from designer Archana Rao. Styled by Sanjana Batra, a pair of white pointed toe heels from Christian Louboutin rounded out the look. What we like most is how the ruffles and the tulle helped break the monotony of the outfit. Even her slightly tousled hairdo and make-up with a dewy sheen, chocolaty lips, and thickly lined eyes were spot on.



For another event, Batra styled the actor in an outfit, fit for an evening party. She combined an embroidered red and white striped shirt from Zara with a pair of shiny golden trousers from H&M. With the party season around the corner, this outfit seems like a good choice, so is her choice of bright red lips. We loved both her looks. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)