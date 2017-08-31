Hajj pilgrimage 2017: Over two million Muslims begin their journey to Mecca

Thousands of Muslims gather to pray at the Grand mosque ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca. (Source: Reuters/Suhaib Salem)

Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Grand mosque before the beginning of the annual Haj pilgrimage. (Source: Reuters/Suhaib Salem)

A Muslim pilgrim rests at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, in the holy city of Mecca. (Source: Reuters/Suhaib Salem)

It is believed that a Hajj pilgrimage is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are financially stable and physically fit to perform the Hajj. (Source: Reuters/Suhaib Salem)

A muslim pilgrim visits Mount Al-Noor Mecca. The Hajj is the largest annual gathering of people in the world. (Source: Reuters/Suhaib Salem)

It is believed that Hajj is a symbolic demonstration of Muslim solidarity and their devotion to the almighty. (Source: Reuters/Suhaib Salem)

Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, in the holy city of Mecca. (Source: Reuters/Suhaib Salem)

A Muslim reading the Koran during Friday prayers at the Grand mosque in Mecca. (Source: Reuters/Suhaib Salem)

Muslims touch the Kaaba at the Grand to pay respect to Prophet Mohammad in Mecca. (Source: Reuters/Suhaib Salem)