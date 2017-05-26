AmFar Gala 2017: From Paris Hilton and Nicole Kidman to Uma Thurman; best and worst dressed at the Cannes red carpet event

Although stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor returned home from their glamorous stints at the 70th Cannes Annual Film Festival, there are still stars from across the world turning up the heat. At the recently concluded amfAR gala, models and actors like Bella Hadid, Lara Stone, singer Nicki Minaj, Eva Longoria and others took red carpet fashion at the event a notch higher with their impeccable fashion quotients. From reptilian gowns, bold and sheer numbers to understated monochrome — amfAR was a melting pot of fashion at Cannes this year. Click through to see the best and the worst dressed celebrities. (Source: Reuters,AP)

Bella Hadid chose to turn up in a bold, sheer Ralph & Russo floor-length gown at the amfAR Gala. Her resplendent outfit had a beautiful train that trailed gracefully behind her figure-hugging gown. (Source: Reuters)

Lara Stone looked beautiful as ever in a pink embellished tutu skirt and a silver plunging-neckline top from Chanel which she paired with metallic silver heels. She completed her look by leaving her beautiful wavy mane open and painting her lips red. (Source: Reuters)

Hailey Baldwin turned up the heat at the red carpet in an Elie Saab haute couture strapless berry-coloured gown with thigh-high slit. (Source: AP)

Eva Longoria looked stunning in a beautiful plunging-neckline, pastel pink gown with detailed sequin work. She kept her make-up understated, while loose curls framed her face. (Source: Reuters)

Nicki Minaj looked exactly like the bold beauty she is in a semi-sheer, black Balmain reptilian dress. (Source:Reuters)

Lindsay Lohan went monochrome as she wore a full-length white tulle skirt with delicate embroidery on it which she paired with a plain, black top and an embellished silver clutch. (Source: Reuters)

Nicole Kidman's fabulous streak on the red carpet continues. At the amfAR gala, the actress was seen wearing a Chanel dress which she paired with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Harry Winston jewellery. We think she looked really lovely. (Source: Reuters)

Uma Thurman picked an outfit with an androgynous touch to it from Giorgio Armani Prive. Even though we like her outfit, we are not a big fan of her hairdo. It looked shabby. (Source: Reuters)

Model Winnie Harlow was seen rocking a sheer off-shoulder gown in white with her neatly cropped hair. We think she looked good. (Source: Reuters)

Jessica Chastain kept it classic in a simple black gown with a deep back. We loved her dress but we wish she would have put in a little more effort with her styling. Her make-up and hairstyle failed to complement the look. (Source: Reuters)

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton turned up the heat in stunning Yousef Aljasmi haute couture. Everything about this look is perfect; she couldn't have done better. (Source: Reuters)

Model Anja Rubick carried off a sharp shouldered mini dress by Saint Lauren with elan. Her wispy hairdo and nude make-up was right on point. (Source: Reuters)