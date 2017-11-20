1 / 11

The 45th Annual American Music Awards, which took place on November 19, saw the who's who of Hollywood celebrities in attendance. Held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, the show was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and honoured some of the many exceptional musicians in the industry. The award function also saw many of A-listers such as Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum, Demi Lovato and more flaunting their style and setting the red carpet on fire. If you missed out on the show don't fret, we have a list of celebrities who managed to make a statement with their look. Check them out here. (Source: Reuters)