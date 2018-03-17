1 / 7

Day 4 of the 31st edition of the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018 saw designers Shruti Sancheti, Kanika Goyal, Sahil Kochhar and Charu Vij, among others, showcase their latest collection. Colourful fabrics, geometric prints, luxe menswear, and quirky outfits in shades of black, pastel and red dominated the collections. The five-day event will end on March 18. Here are the highlights from each show on Day 4. Take a look. (Source: APH Images)



Designer Gautam's Gupta's collection included dresses, trousers with crop tops, which were further paired with cape jackets. The shades consisted mostly of black and gray. (Source: APH Images)