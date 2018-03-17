1 / 10

Apart from designers like Abhi Singh, ILK and Aartivijay Gupta, Day 3 of the 31st edition of the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018 also saw acclaimed designers like Wendell Rodricks, Shivan and Narresh, Anju Modi, Nida Mahmood and Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti showcase their latest collection. From all-white outfits at Rodricks' show to quirky eyewears at Amiin's and bunny-shaped masks at Mahmood's, here are the highlights from each show. Take a look.



Anju Modi's collection was full of vibrant hues that included colours like red, green and yellow. (Source: APH Images)