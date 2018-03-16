1 / 12

Day 3 of the 31st edition of the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018 saw designers Abhi Singh, ILK and Aartivijay Gupta showcase their latest collection. From dramatic sleeves to quirky trousers, the designers didn't fail to impress the audience. The five-day event, which began on March 14 will continue till March 18 and will see almost 100 designers showcase their autumn-winter collections, including some of the best known designers in the fashiom industry to the upcoming ones. Take a look. (Source: APH Images)