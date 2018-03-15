1 / 5

Day 2 of the 31st edition of the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018 saw Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu walk the ramp clad in a lehenga set from designer Karishma Sondhi. The five-day event that will end on March 18, will see almost 100 designers, including some of Indian fashion's doyens as well as promising talent, This year, from the carnivals of Romania to the ever-classic 007, the inspirations are many. Take a look.



Bipasha Basu walked the ramp for designer Karishma Sondhi on Day 2 of Amazon Fashion Week. (Source: APH Images)