The Day 1 of the 31st edition of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW), which is scheduled from March 14 to 18, is underway in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. Designers Anupama Dayal, Samant Chauhan and Patine by Shon Randhawa showcased their Autumn/Winter 2018 collections. While Anupama Dayal's collection ranged from dreamy white coloured outfits to brighter hues, quirky designs and asymmetric hems, designer Samant Chauhan's collection featured outfits, mostly in shades of black and gray along with embroidered designs and ruffled detailings. On the other hand, Patine's collection consisted of both bright and dark hues with trendy footwear. Here's a roundup of some of the best looks from Day 1. (Source: APH Images)