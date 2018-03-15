1 / 15

The 31st edition of the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018 show started on March 14. The five-day event will be held until March 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Almost 100 designers, including some of Indian fashions doyens as well as promising talent will present their collections inspired from the carnivals of Romania to the ever-classic 007. Concluding Day 1 was a joint show by Gauri and Nainika and Ashish N Soni, with the unique presentation of a single showstopper in Vaani Kapoor as the modern-day Bond Girl. (Source: APH Images)