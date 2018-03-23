9 / 12

We like the way Kareena Kapoor Khan mixed basics to create a stylish look. The black skinny jeans, black tank top and denim jacket are something we all have in our closet unless you have made a special vow to not keep them. Paired together, it makes for a stylish yet comfy look. You can also go for an oversized Balenciaga jacket like Kareena for a grunge look. Talking in terms of footwear, keep it simple like her with black sneakers or even white ones if you prefer that over the darker shade. And round it out with a killer bag. When it comes to make-up, any bright lip shade would do the trick. In this case, the 37-year-old actor chose to go with a bright red pout to add instant glamour. But you could keep it low with a lightly tinted lip gloss as well. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)