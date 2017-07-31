Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses in July

Miss: The past few days has been really interesting for fashion fans of Priyanka Chopra. Her easy-breezy vacation style was really impressive. But every vacation has to end and when the Quantico star returned from Maldives sporting a healthy tan, we were not really impressed with her fashion choice. Looks like the 35-year-old was trying to exude boho charm in a navy strapless outfit from Turquoise and Gold and a cape from Bungalow 8 but sadly, she failed to deliver. Also, those chunky block heels did nothing to complement her look. However, we like her sun-kissed make-up with a coral lip shade and her tousled hair. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Anushka Sharma's semi-formal wear is the epitome of stylish and comfy. The matching grey separates from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with the white tank top looked amazing on her. We love how she picked up the Valentino sliders to tone it down, an usual choice of footwear to accessorise this look but a good one. We are dying to try it out! (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)

Hit: When it comes to non-fussy, ‘girl-next-door’ fashion, Alia Bhatt leads the way any day, in Bollywood. As the who’s who of the film industry thronged to Filmfare magazine editor Jitesh Pillai’s birthday party, the Highway actor looked beautiful in a light and peachy lace yoke dress from Zadig and Voltaire that she paired with a denim jacket from Vero Moda. The blue ribbon work on the dress made her look as cute as a button. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dohalia, she chose to go for a pair of strappy lavender heels from Aldo. With hair styled into a tousled, no-maintenance style by celebrity hair stylist Priyanka Borkar, she kept her make up minimal with just a hint of colour on her lips. (Source: Instagram/puneetbsaini)

Hit: While heading out to Switzerland with her adorable little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit the sassy queen she is known to be. She kept her travel attire simple yet stylish and we cannot take our eyes off her! She was seen in a white and red bomber jacket from Gucci that she wore with a pair of black distressed jeans. She accessorised her look with a bag from Mansur Gavriel that easily falls in the price range of Rs 48,285 to Rs 57,620. She kept it basic with white sneakers and a golden-dial watch and looked just ready for a long flight. Oh yes, the trademark pout was also there. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Ileana D'Cruz showed us how to wear candy stripes in a way that gives out a semi-casual vibe. The cold-shoulder shirt with the structured silhouette looked amazing with the black, high-waisted flared pants, both from Zara. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised this look well with a pair of statement earrings from Anomaly by Anam. What else we like about this look? First, how celebrity hair stylist Madhuri Nakhale pulled her hair up into a ponytail to let her candy stripes wonder shine. Second, the way celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani gave her a perfect coral pout. This easily makes it to our list of favourite looks. (Source: Instagram/divyachablani, sanamratansi)

Hit: While up and about in New York, Priyanka Chopra left us wanting for more with two winning looks. The first one is a beautiful floral playsuit from Australian fashion label Nicholas. The details on this pastel number like the flared sleeves and hemline are too good to ignore and we love the summery vibe to it. We think she looked absolutely diva-licious with the muted make-up, wind-swept hair, nude pumps and that killer attitude of hers. (Source: Instagram/myfashgram)

Miss: For the promotions of her upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma is pulling out all stops to look her best. For the most part, she has managed to leave a mark on fashionistas. So when we came across a photo of the beauty on her Instagram in a pair of extremely distressed denims, we were a little disappointed. Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, who came up with this look and styled the weird jeans from Asos with a simple striped shirt from Urban Outfitters could have definitely done better than this. Even those gorgeous Givenchy heels couldn’t save her look from being a complete drab. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)

Miss: While attending an event in Bengaluru, Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing an outfit from Daniele Carlotta. Her look included a grey shimmer top featuring ruffled shoulder detail and a multi-coloured landscape printed skirt. The Bollywood beauty styled it with a pair of floral Sophia Webster heels which are just too flashy for our liking and a black Bottega Veneta clutch. There’s nothing about this outfit that we like. We think there’s a lot going on here and too many elements clashing with each other. We like her hairdo though, perfect for monsoon, won’t you say? (Source: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Hit: Esha Gupta has been giving us major Indian wear goals since the last one month. Recently, at a wedding reception in London, she looked lovely in a yellow and gold lehenga and a matching dupatta by Arpita Mehta. We love the touch of gold and emerald traditional choker to the look. Her make-up was spot on too with a nude lip and hair in a messy updo. (Source: Instagram/arpitamehtaofficial)

Hit: A denim jacket can be worn with almost anything, starting from figure-hugging dresses to flared jeans. It can be your go-to for street style chic and Huma Qureshi followed the same rule when she paired the cool jacket from Madison with a LBD and black Adidas sneakers. The asymmetrical hemline with the embellished hen and butterfly add an extra edge to her look. Owing a statement jacket like that is a must. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Miss: Present at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor failed to look her usual vibrant self and somewhere got lost in the bright colour of her outfit. The hot pink one-shouldered top with a balloon sleeve with straight-fit pants of the same colour from Atsu Sekhose didn't nothing to accentuate her good looks. While she could have gone minimal with the accessories, given the bright colour of her outfit, she chose to pair her outfit with pink and blue statement earrings from Valliyan. Styled by Florian Hurel Makeup and Hair, she kept her hair poker straight, mid-parted and tied into a low pony and kept her makeup minimal. That she chose to wear matching strappy sandals and earrings was in no way a respite from the colour-attack that her extremely bright outfit gave. Moreover, the balloon sleeve did no good to her petite frame, nor did the broad folds on her top. (Source: Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

Hit: Anushka Sharma was seen at the airport doing the denim-on-denim trend in a patch-work denim crop jacket and similar high-waisted jeans. She paired it with a black tank top and white Puma sneakers but you can also go for a white tee here. Usually, we wouldn’t go for two patch-work pieces at the same time but she carried the casual look well. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: After her unsuccessful stint at IIFA 2017, we were waiting for Taapsee Pannu to get back to India to show us her fashion prowess and she did! Celebrity stylist Devki B styled the beauty in an unique plum top from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with a pair of Kate Spade denims. It’s not an easy top to carry with the asymmetrical tailoring and long trailing strap flowing effortlessly in the wind but if you want to look like fashionable while been constantly on your feet, it’s the perfect pick. We love her simple messy hairdo and minimal make-up. (Source: Instagram/devs213)

Miss: Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at a book launch for her nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar in gaudy separates from Missoni. The colour-block chevron print top which she paired with a patterned skirt is something we would never go for. You might as well see us dead before you spot us in something like this! We fail to understand how she gave the go-ahead to this outfit as it’s totally tasteless. However, she looked nice neck-up with her hair tied up neatly in a ponytail, natural make-up and a soft pink pout. We also like those long tassel earrings from Valliyan but definitely not her outfit. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Hit: When it comes to making comfortable yet trendy fashion statements, Alia Bhatt has – more often than not – never disappointed us. Heading to the New York City to attend the 18th IIFA Awards, she was snapped at the Mumbai airport looking snug and comfortable in a camouflage jacket by Marc Jacobs. She paired the oversized jacket with a black slip dress and black sneakers, and carried a bright red handbag by Louis Vuitton to complement her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kangana Ranaut is not just known for the strong stand she takes on important issues, she is also one of the most trendy and fashionable actors in the industry. The actress was seen on her way to Hyderabad for the shoot of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she plays the titular role. Looking like the perfect ‘rock chick in a hard rock world’, Ranaut wore a white graphic print T-shirt from Dolce And Gabbana and a black Balmain leather jacket that she paired with black distressed jeans. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she completed her look by wearing black Jean Paul Gautier boots and carried a trendy handbag from Tom Ford. She left her beautiful curls open and sported a pair of trendy shades. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Kriti Sanon looked a little OTT in a figure hugging Amit Aggarwal blue dress with an elaborate ruffle-pleated hem. She completed her look with a pair of tassel earrings and wore nude heels that did not really go well with her dress. (Source: Instagram/kritisanon)

Hit: Huma Qureshi was seen soaking in the sun in New York in a semi-sheer black top with floral prints from Only India. She kept it casual by teaming it with a pair of jeans from Levis. She did good. (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq)

Hit: For an event, Katrina Kaif stepped out in cute mustard floral print culottes which she paired with an equally cute white top with flutter sleeves from Lulu and Sky. Tan sneakers, nude make- up and natural wavy hair complemented her look. A pair of heels would have looked better but if you have a lot of running around to do then this also looks like a good option. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an off-shoulder black and white broad-striped gown by Sachin and Babi. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dohalia, her look was accessorised with a pair of heels from Asos. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: Kalki Koechlin posed at the Times Square looking her usual carefree self in a Michael Kors one-shoulder frilled dress and black brogue heels. She was styled by Ekta Rajani and we like what we see. (Source: Kalki Koechlin/Instagram)

Hit: This look caught our eye instantly and we absolutely love it. Athiya Shetty rocked this Indo-fusion wear with so much ease. The separates from Nikasha, featuring an ivory coloured floral top, dhoti pants, and a floor-length cape is something we would like to wear to a traditional ceremony. She wore it well with a silver choker necklace and a red pout. (Source: Instagram/bollywood__joy)

Hit: Athiya Shetty was seen pulling a mix and match look with ease during the promotions of her film. The Mubarakan actress paired the flared denims with an off-white bell sleeve top and embroidered blue jacket, both from Patine. With a braided hair updo, she rounded out the look with tan pumps and a pair of earrings. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit: Need the inspiration to rock velvet? Look no further. Sridevi looked every bit the diva she is in a raspberry coloured velvet blazer and wide legged pants from Cactus during an event. We are not sure if we would have picked up a black lace trim camisole but she managed to carry it off. With hair in a braided updo, she complemented her look with earrings from Jaipur Gems. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one beauty. The actress who was seen attending a Facebook live session with her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar looked lovely in a blush pink wrap dress from H&M which she paired with colour block pumps from Gianvitto Rossi. Celebrity stylist Poonam Damania styled it with a layered necklace from Aterlier Mon. Her blow dried hair, natural make-up and pink pout worked beautifully with her outfit. She looked radiant. (Source: Instagram/poonamdamania)

Hit: Ileana D’Cruz was seen carrying a boho look really well. The Mubarakan actress picked a Bardot crop top and a billowy skirt, both from The Style Syndrome. We love the bright colours on her outfit, especially during monsoon. She styled it well with earrings from Deepa Gurnani, blue heels from Zara and beautiful soft wavy hair. (Source: Instagram/bollyfashionfiesta)

Hit: Katrina Kaif, who is known for keeping comfort first looked really lovely and not to forget, comfortable in a white striped shirt from Monse Maison which she paired with an asymmetrical black skirt. There might be a hundred different ways to wear this shirt but the way celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled it on the Jagga Jasoos actress is commendable. We like the separates on its own but teamed together it looks equally beautiful with the tan block heels from Paul Andrew. Her make-up and hair by celebrity make-up and hairstylist Daniel Bauer adds a lot of swag to the look with the muted make-up and blow-dried mane. We like what we see. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Miss: For the promotion of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif picked up a casual floral dress with a ruffle detail on the high-low hem from Parker. She styled it with metallic gold sneakers from Alberto Torresi and gold earrings. With hair in soft curls, she rounded off her look with her signature make-up of a dewy sheen and pink lips. We personally feel that the sneakers did not go well with the outfit. Strappy sandals or heels would have worked better here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Kajol was seen exiting the airport in a blue floral, gingham shirt dress from Zara which she paired with white loafers, white cat-eye sunglasses and a tan bag. We are not a fan of the styling but you can always amp it up in your own way. Also, we feel a pair of powder blue heels would have looked better with this dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Deepika Padukone who is also known as the queen of travel style has given us a number of interesting looks so far this year but now she has also perfected the art of wearing stripes. Normally we wouldn’t go for striped denim but Padukone being quite the stylish diva, picked up a pair for herself and made it work in her favour. She wore it with a loose floral top in powder blue and a military jacket that she casually carried in her hand. A pair of tan brogues, a matching tan belt and a smart pair of Lennon sunglasses complemented her outfit. We think she looked absolutely lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: After spilling magic at Paris Fashion Week with her fashionable appearances, looks like Sonam Kapoor is ready to create some more magic back home. The actress started her glamorous trail right at the airport in floral separates from Anamika Khanna. The crop top with the matching jacket and wide-legged pants is something we need as this look is the epitome of comfy and cool. (Source: Instagram/anamikakhanna.in)

Hit: Katrina Kaif, who is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, stepped out looking lovely in a tiered black dress by Marc Jacobs with colourful polka dots on it. We like how she wore it with cute cream lace tie-ups from Aldo. It’s perfect for those days when you want to run around the place. Totally comfy and chic. Having said that, you can also go for an updo with this look. Maybe, a braided ponytail would look good here. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Katrina Kaif made quite a statement with her travel style in colourful separates. The actress wore a pleated yellow midi skirt from Endless Rose with a white tee. This colour combination has always been a favourite with us and Kaif made it work beautifully. We love how she shrugged on a long denim shirt as it added some depth to the look. You can only pull this off with the shirt if you are tall, given the length of the skirt, but of course, she doesn’t need to worry about that. She rounded her look with her current favourite white sneakers from Alberto Torresi. If you have been following her style file then you would know that she wears them almost everywhere these days. With hair blowing in the wind, she went for bare minimum make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in a blush pink floral dress by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture. The pastel dress with the soft cuts and a touch of frill looked lovely on her. She styled it with a pair of pom-pom earrings in candy pink and nude heels. With centre-parted straight hair and minimal make-up she looked quite ready to hit the streets of Paris. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra, cristinaehrlich)

Hit: Athiya Shetty was seen promoting her upcoming film Mubarakan in a mix and match look. We like how celebrity stylist Ami Patel paired the white embroidered shirt with a signature metallic skirt by Amit Aggarwal and added some drama with the lovely metallic belt. A pair of golden heels, berry lips and straight hair rounded out her look. We like what we see, especially the skirt made from Patola sari. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Hit and miss: Huma Qureshi is on her heels (metallic ones!) these days to promote her upcoming film Partition 1947 and she is doing it in style. At an event, the actress was seen in tropical print separates from Madison. We love the ruffle detail on the off-shoulder top and the matching culottes. We would have preferred if it was cinched at the waist with a belt. Nevertheless, she looked good. (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq)

Hit: Katrina Kaif turned into a Disney princess at a recent award show. The Bar Bar Dekho actor wore a flowing, embellished lemon yellow gown by Tony Ward from his Fall 2017 collection. The sequinned gown with sheer yoke panel near the neck resembled one worn by Belle in Beauty and the Beast. The plunging neck and back highlighted her svelte figure. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri did an excellent job and kept her look simple yet classy with minimalist accessories with just a statement ring and gold studs for her ears. The make-up by Daniel Bauer was perfect for the evening as her tresses were tied up in a relaxed bun, with her bangs left loose. The light pink lips really added the tinge that accentuated her look. She opted for a pair of nude strappy heels to match her outfit and it was perfect. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: While in Paris, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a boho-chic number by designer Peter Dundas with a floral print. We think the actor looked gorgeous in it. Actually, there are too many things about the dress we like, starting from the cold-shoulders, the voluminous sleeves, the perfect lace-trimmed plunging neckline and, of course, the way the hi-lo dress dramatically pools out into a gorgeous train behind her. We love the addition of strappy, striking red heels to the whole ensemble as it adds a dimension to the look without screaming out for attention. Her ponytail with wisps of hair blowing in the wind is the right choice for the outfit to shine, given the beautiful neckline. Her dewy-faced make-up and the bright lip shade makes her shine. If we could rate her look, we would give it a 10 on 10. Romantic, chic, modern, it has it all! (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Hit: While in Paris, Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a beautiful pink and green Dolce and Gabbana floral dress. The peasant-sleeved bright number cinched at the waist is perfect for summer/monsoon. Complementing the fresh floral look, the actress kept her make up minimal with just a dash on pink on her lips. A true fashionista, Kapoor accentuated the look by accessorising it just right. We love how she refused to play it safe and wore golden danglers with the dress. We also heart the black box purse the actress can be seen carrying. With her hair neatly tied, Kapoor is leading the way on how to keep things simple yet chic. (Source: Instagram/graziaindia)

Hit: Ileana D'Cruz, who was busy with radio interviews to promote her film opposite Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty was seen in a floral cape top from SR Store which she styled beautifully with a pair of ripped denims from Topshop and ankle strap sandals from Zara. We like how she went for a braided bun so that we could have a view of her cape from all angles. The coral lip shade added a warm touch. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor was seen rocking colourful holographic separates from Nor Black Nor White. The Ok Jaanu actress who picked up the statement-making pieces from their latest collection styled the bomber jacket and the pleated skirt well with a grey T-shirt. Her accessory game was also strong with a pair of powder blue Christian Louboutin heels and earrings from Valliyan. The entire look was absolutely spot on and we aren’t surprised since it was curated by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. She has in the past put up stellar looks for Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma in metallics. Even celebrity hairstylist Franco Vallelonga did a good job with voluminous curls and celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik complemented it with a dewy-faced make-up and a pink pout. We love this look! (Source: Instagram/shraddhakapoor)