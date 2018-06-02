Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (May 27 – Jun 2)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- BusinessFuel price reduction — Govt in a bind: Niti Aayog says find fiscal space, ONGC has questions
- BusinessComplaint by ICICI insider forced board to probe Chanda Kochhar
- BusinessFuel price reduction: We are already in the red, ONGC lets Minister know
- Mahanadi water war: BJP’s Dharmendra Pradhan slams BJP’s Raman Singh
- Gauri Lankesh murder case: Suspects hid behind code words, fake names
- EntertainmentHappy birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Here are five iconic themes from the Isaignani
- EntertainmentNaagin 3 actor Anita Hassanandani: I am not friends with Ekta Kapoor for work
- EntertainmentJurassic World Fallen Kingdom, Incredibles 2 and Ocean's 8: Hollywood movies you should watch in June
- EntertainmentHappy birthday Mani Ratnam: Re-visiting the ace filmmaker’s love for experimentation and the madness of Thiruda Thiruda
- SportsYo-yo test before Test match for Team India
- SportsSunil Chhetri masterclass tricks Taiwan
- Sports'Even NBA teams don’t use yo-yo test'
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi 8 vs Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Mi 8 SE: Specifications, features compared
- TechnologyApple WWDC 2018: What to expect in iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS and more
- TechnologyXiaomi's MIUI 10 is here: The full list of phones which will get the update
- LifestyleFrom 1800s to the '90s: How bathing suits have evolved over time
Advertisement