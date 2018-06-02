5 / 10

MISS: Karisma Kapoor picked a goldfish-inspired gown from Amit Aggarwal. An off-shoulder number, the gown flaunted a sparkly silver bodice to remind one of the vivid scales of the goldfish and a deep vermillion skirt that represented the fish’s fins. While a pleated effect was kept on one side of the bodice, the other side was replete with applique-work depicting the eye detail of the fish. Now, Kapoor is known for her superb fashion choices, but this look is a reminder that even the best can falter. We are really disappointed with her over-the-top style this time. Stylist Eshaa Amiin accessorised the actor’s look with a beautiful diamond choker from the brand and actor rounded out her look with a dewy sheen and a tint of red on the lips. (Source: Instagram)