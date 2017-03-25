Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani and more: When celebs celebrated a night high on fashion

The HT Most Stylish Global Icon Award was a night high on fashion. Celebs stepped out in haute couture and while a few of them set new fashion goals for millions of fashion conscious youngsters across India, there were quite a few who failed miserably. Take a look.



Deepika Padukone was quite the stunner in a black cold-shoulder flared top and flared pants, both from Milly and spiked Outhouse earrings. This look is something similar to the one she pulled off during xXx: Return of Xander Cage premiere. Even though she looked good with with her hair pulled back in a pseudo wet look, it would have been nice if she would have tried something different this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra picked an off-shoulder Avaro Figlio dress which she paired with jewellery from Isharya and burgundy suede pumps. We wish she would have picked white shoes instead. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Harshvardhan Kapoor was a vision in this mustard suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani has the body and the face to pull off any look and this time too, the actress impressed us in a Falguni And Shane Peacock gown and jewellery from Gehna. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta looked smoking hot in a Nikhil Thampi gown. The part bustier, part full sleeve gown accentuated her curves really well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neetu Singh was seen in a Sabyasachi suit. While she looked elegant we had a minor problem with her wedges. Anything else would have looked good here. Don't you think? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It’s been ages since we saw Rani Mukherjee and she actually threw a curveball in this Payal Khandwala outfit. Having said that, we wish she would have styled it a little better. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma was seen in H&M and jewellery by Isharya. We think the actress rocked the badass look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde looked Parisian chic in a nude dress by Rocky S. The actress complemented it well with a red lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prachi Desai was seen in a lace AGT By Amit GT which she wore with a faux bob and a red lip shade. We think she looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol looked goregeous in a white outfit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The actress accessorised it with jewellery from Nirav Modi Jewels, beachy waves and beautiful smokey eyes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh bachchan looked dapper as usual in a striped blue bandhgala and black pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor picked a dress by Emanuel Ungaro and a pair of heels by Charles & Keith. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in this Reem Acra dress. She rounded the look with sleek centre-parted bun and subtle make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor opted for a more casual avatar for the event. Although we love how he looks, it wasn't definitely suited for a red carpet event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Maria Goretti was seen in a Sheike gown which she teamed with Shaheen Abbas jewellery. Nothing about this look worked. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Saiyami Kher picked a Daniele Carlotta gown which she complemented with an updo and dewy make-up. The pinstripes helped tone down the princess-y look a little. Don't you think? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

John Abraham gave an impression of casual yet suave in a black suit which he teamed with a pair of casual shoes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani looked lovely in a sequin Halston dress which she paired with Roberto Cavalli sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Siddharth Malhotra looked dapper as he showed off his great physique in a grey suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sooraj Pancholi moved away from the usual greys and blacks as he stepped out in a blue suit which he paired with a white shirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tapsee Pannu chose a Chrystelle Atallah top which she paired with Aniket Satam’s pants. With hair in a bun, she complemented her look with subtle make-up. She looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sushant Singh Rajput went the formal way in a black suit and a bow-tie. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tisca Chopra was seen in a Nikhil Thampi gown. We think she did pretty good for the star-studded event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)